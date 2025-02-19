Five9 Now Available Globally on Google Cloud Marketplace

New Five9 AI Agents Version Designed for Google Cloud Unveiled to Deliver the Power of AI Self-Service for an Elevated Customer Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9 (Nasdaq: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform powered by Five9 Genius AI, today announced its global availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, including a release of Five9 AI Agents for Google Cloud. Any global business can now quickly activate Five9 seamlessly through Google Cloud Marketplace, further simplifying the procurement, billing, and deployment of an AI-driven CX for joint customers.

Five9 AI Agents redefine virtual agents to bring intuitive and personalized experiences to more voice and digital channels. The new Five9 AI Agents version is designed specifically for availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, a universal catalog of enterprise-grade, pre-validated solutions that run on or integrate with Google Cloud. The innovative Five9 solutions, which leverage Google Cloud technology, can enable organizations to create exceptional customer experiences while utilizing their Google Cloud credits to drive loyalty and business success.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Google Cloud, making Five9 AI-powered CX solutions easily accessible to businesses operating from anywhere in the world via Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP Global Partner Organization, Five9. “We are focused on helping customers seamlessly integrate Five9 with their existing Google Cloud workloads to unlock even greater value and efficiency. This is a significant step forward in enabling customer success while future-proofing their technology stack for long-term scalability and innovation.”

Five9 AI-driven solutions empower businesses to deliver personalized customer experiences that drive advocacy and growth. Now, companies can quickly deploy Five9 via Google Cloud Marketplace with the goal of improving agent productivity and efficiency, reducing customer wait and resolution times. With global availability through Google Cloud Marketplace, businesses worldwide have one centralized location to manage Five9 procurements and leverage Google Cloud spend. These advancements enable companies to quickly realize the value of Five9 AI-elevated CX solutions by easily integrating them into their existing cloud infrastructure.

“Bringing Five9 AI Agents to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the solution on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Five9 can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Additional Resources:

Visit Five9 on Google Cloud Marketplace here

Learn more about the Five9 Genius AI product suite here

Make an apt. to connect with Five9 at Google Cloud Next 2025 – booth #2001

About Five9

Five9 empowers organizations to create hyper-personalized and effortless AI-driven customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes. Powered by Five9 Genius AI and our people, the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform is trusted by 3,000+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally. The New CX starts here, and it's at the heart of every winning experience. For more information, visit www.five9.com

Engage with us @Five9. LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog

Mandy Knotts

Corporate Communications Senior Director

Press@five9.com