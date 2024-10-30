Five9 Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service

Five9 Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced that it has once again been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. We believe our AI-driven platform supports large and complex CCaaS deployments, best-in-class professional services and customer support, and ease of use.





The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, powered by Five9 Genius AI, provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to drive AI-elevated customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes. Its unified cloud-native offering enables hyper-personalized customer experiences and more empowered employees, making every customer interaction more connected, effortless and personal. Through the power of its AI, platform and people, Five9 is trusted by more than 2,500 customers and 1,400 partners around the world.

“Continuing to stay focused on helping solve the CX challenges our customers face has long been Five9’s guiding principle,” said Mike Burkland, CEO and Chairman of Five9. “Five9’s AI not only improves customer interactions, but it also elevates them to a new level. Our AI-driven experiences are hyper-personalized, using contextual data to make every engagement meaningful. We believe that being named a Leader once again validates our approach and reinforces our commitment to innovating industry-defining solutions. We’re committed to continuing to develop impactful technology that gives our customers the edge to elevate CX and drive better business outcomes.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Drew Kraus, Pri Rathnayake, Megan Fernandez, Pankil Sheth, Jason Bridge, 28 October, 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, powered by Five9 Genius AI, provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to power AI-elevated customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our unified cloud-native offering enables hyper-personalised customer experiences and more empowered employees, making every customer interaction more connected, effortless, and personal. Trusted by 2,500+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally, Five9 brings together the power of AI, our platform, and our people to drive AI-elevated CX.

