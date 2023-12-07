Five9 Expands Partner Network and Welcomes Assist Digital in the Partner Ecosystem in the European Market

MUNICH & LEIPZIG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, the provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced that it gained CX-Specialist Assist Digital as a new partner. With this addition, Five9 made its European partner ecosystem even stronger. In particular with converneo GmbH, a Leipzig-based subsidiary of Assist Digital, the CX-platform specialist benefits from comprehensive know-how when it comes to the integration of solutions and the support of sales activities.

The goal for Five9 is to distribute its solution in the DACH and BeNeLux regions primarily through partners. With Assist Digital, a well-known provider of digital CX-Services with headquarters in Milan, Italy, and more than 5,500 employees across 22 locations in Europe, Five9 now added powerful support in the partner network. Assist Digital, a pan-European company, supports global brands in realizing optimal digital customer experiences throughout the entire customer lifecycle – from marketing to sales to customer service. Key is the combination of human and artificial intelligence to generate a value add from every single customer interaction. To improve customer loyalty and satisfaction, Assist Digital combines creativity with data, processes and technology such as the CCaaS solution from Five9.

The company provides a lot of services around customer experience, including consulting, design, operations, technology and advanced AI solutions. When selecting the new partner, Five9 was particularly impressed by the fact that the German subsidiary converneo offers comprehensive expertise in the area of service centers and the implementation of modern technologies to optimize customer services – all within the Assist Digital network throughout Europe.

Value Added partnership for both sides

“For us, one of the key advantages of the relationship with Assist Digital is their expertise in terms of integration and orchestration. With their help, we can integrate a cloud-based solution like ours even more easily and quickly for our customers,” explains Roland Lunck, Senior Director Partner DACH / BENELUX and NORDICS at Five9. “In addition, the experts at Assist Digital, who already have numerous in-house developments in the call and contact center sector, can customize our solution for specific customer requests, for example with orchestration and reporting tools or with special customizing in terms of appearance.”

At the same time, Five9 also expects Assist Digital to provide valuable input for the further development of its own CCaaS solution. Assist Digital is the perfect partner for Five9 to continue on its European growth path and realize cross-border projects. Thanks to Assist Digital’s numerous subsidiaries in Europe, Five9 can now better serve customers who want to use the company’s CCaaS solution at several locations on the continent. One advantage that should not be underestimated is that Assist Digital employees often speak the customer’s language and there is sometimes already a contractual and therefore trust-based relationship in the respective region.

Furthermore, Five9 is not only expanding its geographical radius through the cooperation, but also its customer base. Together, the new partners can tackle projects with a larger volume. On the other hand, the relationship makes it easier to participate in public tenders, which often require a certain minimum turnover.

“The relationship is also a huge win for both sides from a sales perspective, because we do sales for each other. If we lack the necessary implementation power for a major project, Assist Digital supports us,” comments Roland Lunck. Fokko Baars, Senior Account Manager at Assist Digital, adds: “We are also a sought-after contact for customers when it comes to selecting suitable solutions and making recommendations. And of course, we bring Five9 into the conversation as soon as it fits – and we can often do that because the scope of the Five9 platform is far-reaching.”

