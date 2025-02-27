Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 5 th at 4:50 PM Pacific Time

at 4:50 PM Pacific Time Cantor Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 11th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 empowers organizations to create hyper-personalized and effortless AI-driven customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes. Powered by Five9 Genius AI and our people, the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform is trusted by 3,000+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally. The New CX starts here and it's at the heart of every winning experience.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Five9, Inc.

Barry Zwarenstein

Chief Financial Officer

925-201-2000 ext. 5959

IR@five9.com

The Blueshirt Group for Five9, Inc.

Emily Greenstein

emily@blueshirtgroup.com