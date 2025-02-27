Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:
- Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 5th at 4:50 PM Pacific Time
- Cantor Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 11th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time
Webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.five9.com/.
About Five9
Five9 empowers organizations to create hyper-personalized and effortless AI-driven customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes. Powered by Five9 Genius AI and our people, the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform is trusted by 3,000+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally. The New CX starts here and it's at the heart of every winning experience.
For more information, visit www.five9.com.
