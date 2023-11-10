Five9 Announces Five9 OneStudent to Help Higher Education Answer the Call for Better Student Engagement

Five9 OneStudent delivers an innovative cloud-based contact center solution for colleges and universities looking to digitally transform and adapt their operations.

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN) the provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today, launched a new solution custom crafted for the education industry, Five9 OneStudent This innovative cloud-based contact center solution redefines student engagement so higher education institutions can adapt and thrive as they experience unforeseen pressures and rapid changes in student expectations.

With Five9 OneStudent, higher educational institutions can:

Engage students on the channel of their choice: voice, SMS, chat, social, video, & more

Improve advisor productivity with omni-channel controls and data integration, while giving managers better visibility into their performance

Bring overall agility and scalability across all contact centers while moving operations into the cloud

“Student expectations have dramatically shifted. They want rapid answers to conversations that cross channels of their choice. Attention spans are brief,” said Jeff Woodland, director of industry marketing at Five9. “For example, prospective students won’t wait for an answer about financial aid from one institution when Google can provide other alternatives in one click. But many institutions are stuck with legacy systems, fierce departmental rivalries over IT budget dollars, and a student workforce manning the phones and chats that insists technology be easy to use.”

Regent University, a Five9 customer, said, “Omnichannel is very important to us because it allows our students to contact us on whichever channel they choose. They can switch between channels, and it goes to the same team of advisors. Since advisors are more efficient using Five9, they are able to connect with students on a personal level.”

The challenge of managing student engagement starts with Recruitment and ends with Alumni Relations. Moving contact centers to the cloud permits IT to become more agile in its pursuit of Digital Transformation by offloading the maintenance and upkeep to the cloud provider. Plus, by moving all contact centers to the same cloud provider, the data from student conversations gets normalized which improves insight into each institution’s unique issues with student engagement.

Moving to the cloud also creates access to newer technology such as AI. Generative AI has a role in student-advisor conversations, which will allow institutions to improve student engagement by providing coaching cards to the advisors based on what is said during a call and immediately summarizing the conversations afterwards.

“What is really interesting about Higher Education institutions everywhere is how they will adapt Generative AI into their academics. There is a lot of debate on this topic. Yet, if decision makers see how it improves the efficiency and effectiveness of their student advisors, they might more quickly embrace it,” said Jeff Woodland.

Learn more about omni-channel student engagement and the use of AI during an upcoming webinar on November 14.

