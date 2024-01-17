Five9 Announces Availability of Intelligent CX Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace

Five9 solution gives customers the benefits of AI and automation on Google Cloud

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced the availability of the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace. This offering provides Google Cloud customers with the ability to simplify procurement and billing, enable faster go-to-market on the Five9 platform while leveraging Google Cloud spend.

The Five9 intelligent CX Platform is a complete cloud contact center solution that enables enterprises to expand customer engagement through different channels of choice to personalize the experience, utilize AI and automation to collect data and create smarter AI powered customer experiences, as well as offer the strength, knowledge, and leadership to deliver tangible results.

“Five9 continues to evolve and expand our routes to market to make it simpler for our enterprise customers to procure and utilize Five9 technology. Google Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop destination for enterprises, and we are excited that it now includes the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform,” said Dan Burkland, President and CRO at Five9.

“Bringing Five9 to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage the Intelligent CX Platform on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Five9 can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

For more information on the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace, visit the site.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

