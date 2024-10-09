Five UBS Financial Advisors in the Pacific Desert Market Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors

SAN DIEGO & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. & PHOENIX & TUCSON, Ariz. & HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AaronRottenstein–UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that five of its financial advisors based in the firm’s Pacific Desert Market have been named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2024. Of the five, Phoenix based advisor Stockton Schultz also ranked 34th nationally on the Forbes America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list.





“I’m very proud to see these talented young advisors recognized for their dedication to clients,” says Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Head, UBS. “They are fully committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals and life ambitions, by providing personalized, comprehensive wealth management services and best-in-class advice. Congratulations to these outstanding advisors on this tremendous achievement.”

The advisors recognized by Forbes include Stockton Schultz (Phoenix, AZ), Aaron Rottenstein (Tucson, AZ), Blake Foster (Newport Beach, CA), Earl B. (Bryan) Thompson III (San Diego, CA) and Kyle Yoneshige (Honolulu, HI).

Stockton Schultz has more than 15 years of wealth management experience, during which he has advised clients through complex market cycles and pivotal life stages. He employs a comprehensive approach that begins with listening to a client’s unique needs to help ground every strategy in an understanding of what they want to achieve. Stockton holds the holds the UBS Athletes and Entertainers Consultant (“AEC”) designation. Advisors with this designation meet specific requirements and participate in an extensive training program, which covers complex needs unique to this client segment, such as atypical income streams and special financing circumstances. This is the eighth consecutive year that Stockton has been recognized by Forbes as a leading next-gen advisor. He also has been named to several other industry accolade lists over the years, including the Financial Planning 40 under 40 Broker list (2024), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2021-2024), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list (2023-2024; #1 in Arizona 2024) and the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list (2021).

Aaron Rottenstein, CFP®, CIMA®, has extensive experience providing financial planning, investment consulting and wealth management services. He serves a diverse clientele of successful business owners, professionals, high net worth families and institutions in the endowment/foundation, nonprofit, Taft-Hartley and retirement plan space. Aaron is part of the UBS Institutional Consulting Group and has been named an Endowment and Foundation Consultant by UBS, empowering him to work with some of the firm’s most sophisticated, largest and complex clients as a fiduciary. Aaron has previously been recognized on several Forbes lists throughout his career, including the America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors (2021), Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State (2022-2024), Best-in-State Wealth Advisors (2022-2024), and Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams (2023-2024) lists.

Blake Foster joined his father Marc at Foster Wealth Management in 2009 after graduating from Loyola Marymount University with a B.B.A degree and concentrations in finance and entrepreneurship. He specializes in alternative investments, financial planning and educating clients’ next generations on investing. Blake has previously been named to the Forbes America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list (2017-2018, 2020-2022), the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list (2018-2019, 2022-2024), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2022-2024) and the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams (2023-2024).

Earl B. (Bryan) Thompson III joined UBS in 2008 and specializes in serving the financial needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners. With his considerable knowledge of financial planning, Bryan helps clients pursue their personal and financial goals by working together to develop customized strategies while utilizing active asset allocation and a regular review process. He and his team of 6 manage over $2 billion in client assets. Bryan earned his B.B.A. degree in finance and marketing from the University of Washington, Seattle. Bryan has previously been recognized by Forbes on the America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list (2020), the Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list (2018-2019, 2022-2024), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2023-2024) and the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list (2023-2024).

Kyle Yoneshige joined UBS in 2014. He is a Certified Financial Planner™, Certified Private Wealth Advisor®, and holds a Certified Public Accountant license. Previously, Kyle was an investment banking analyst at Financial Technology Partners in San Francisco handling corporate mergers, acquisitions and IPO consulting. Born and raised in Honolulu, Kyle graduated from the University of Southern California. He currently serves on the boards of University Health Partners of Hawaii, the Hawaii Estate Planning Council and the Wai’alae School Foundation. Previously recognized as Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State in 2019 and 2023, Kyle has also been on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors lists in (2022-2023) and the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list (2023-2024).

The Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Advisors Best-In-State list features 1,621 top professionals who cumulatively manage nearly $2.8 trillion in assets. Each Forbes list is compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank advisors. For the full lists and methodology, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-next-gen-advisors/

Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2024. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Beth Walsh



858-254-2845



beth@clearpointagency.com

https://www.ubs.com