FitXR Studies Show How VR Workouts Improve Health This Mental Health Awareness Month

FitXR partners with world leading exercise researcher Dr. Brendon Stubbs, PhD to research the differences in perceived exertion, mental health and enjoyment when comparing FitXR to standard exercise.

The study found that participants were more alert and happier after exercising with FitXR, with 91% experiencing improvement in their emotional state (versus matched standard exercise).

October is national Mental Health Awareness Month and you can reap the benefits of daily movement with FitXR’s expansive VR fitness library

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, FitXR, the leading VR workout platform with the largest offering of fitness classes, shared findings from its randomized controlled trial, which found that 91 percent of participants experienced improvement in their emotional state (versus matched standard exercise).









While the benefits of physical exercise have been well researched over the years, the advantages that VR fitness brings to its users are more recently studied, and now proven.

Conducted by the world leading exercise researcher, Dr. Brendon Stubbs, PhD, this randomized controlled trial aimed to measure the differences in perceived exertion, mental health and enjoyment when comparing FitXR to standard exercise. The trial was made up of 83 adults, all of whom had never engaged in VR fitness before. As a whole, the participants burnt 13 percent more energy (Kcal), felt they were working 18 percent harder, and ultimately enjoyed themselves 19 percent more while exercising in FitXR.

“Only through this randomized, clinical trial is it possible to determine the true benefits of VR fitness, and FitXR can unequivocally say that their product works to improve physical and mental health. This bold step is a seismic shift for the massively expanding VR fitness field and clearly differentiates FitXR as being evidence-backed leaders in the space,” Dr. Stubbs said.

Tied to these findings, the data coincides with the United State’s Mental Health Awareness Month which is a celebration of progress, a call to action, and an opportunity for individuals to invest in their well-being. Aligned with this month-long holiday, FitXR is encouraging its community to incorporate consistent exercise into their daily routines to create long-term, healthy habits.

Prior research conducted by Dr. Stubbs found that just ten minutes of daily movement is as effective for a person’s mental health as it is for their physical wellbeing. The research led by his team at King’s College London found that people who engage in high levels of physical activity were 15 percent to 16 percent less likely to develop depression in the future compared with the least active people.

“The focus of our research is on how exercise and physical activity makes a person feel,” Dr. Stubbs said. “It has been proven that daily movement can help build up resistance, reduce the risk of developing adverse mental wellbeing and even mental health conditions. That’s why an accessible and habit-forming workout like FitXR is a great solution.”

Join FitXR this October and embrace the power of consistent exercise. To learn more about FitXR’s studio offerings, head to https://fitxr.com/. For press inquiries or any additional information, please contact fitxr@mightypr.com.

