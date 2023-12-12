FitXR Launches Slam, First Bespoke Active Gaming Studio Built for Mixed Reality

Designed to leverage the features and benefits of MR, Slam is FitXR’s first foray into active gaming

Slam’s proprietary algorithms seamlessly marry the thrill of movement with immersive MR gaming

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FitXR, the leading VR workout platform offering the most diverse range of fitness classes, today announced its seventh studio, Slam, the first bespoke workout built to maximize mixed reality's pass-through capabilities. Slam provides users with a personalized, adaptable active gaming experience that seamlessly marries the thrill of movement with the immersive world of XR gaming.









A personalized fitness experience like no other, Slam’s proprietary algorithms transform any room into a vibrant 3D game. Floors, walls and ceiling open up a huge opportunity for interactive fitness and users can watch their room come to life as they jump, run and get in the zone. Slam harnesses the power of FitXR’s exclusive spatial sense algorithm that adapts cues to the unique layout of any physical room, ensuring an optimal gaming experience. Additionally, Slam tailors the fitness experience to users’ specific goals – whether that is to improve endurance or build strength.

Studies show that busy lifestyles are limiting physical activity opportunities for 75% of families. Aligned with FitXR’s goal of creating inclusive and fun workouts, Slam combats this by removing every day fitness barriers such as limited time, distance from gyms or workout studios, and the intimidation of traditional fitness while providing gamified fitness for the entire family, so users won’t even realize they’re working out. Slam allows users to transform their real environment to a custom-made virtual world, giving players greater confidence to move more freely around their space and unlock endless movement opportunities.

“Leveraging mixed reality features to create a truly immersive, unique MR workout for the entire family was a natural next step for FitXR,” said Sam Cole, FitXR CEO. “We’re always looking for ways to innovate to make fitness easier, more accessible and reach new audiences, and we’re thrilled that the launch of Slam is accomplishing that.”

Further, research proves that active families are 25-50% less likely to have high blood pressure, obesity, & other chronic conditions and working out effects even more than the physical – people who engage in high levels of physical activity are 15- 16% less likely to develop depression in the future compared with the least active people. At launch, players can experience Slam in Timed Mode and Survival Mode. In Survival mode, prepare for an adrenaline rush as players attempt to beat the clock and garner more points the faster they slam the cues, with each level getting increasingly harder, challenging users’ speed and precision. In both modes, portals and surface impacts give a huge wow factor and deeper immersion. A motivating experience for all ages, Slam is more than a game and a workout – it’s an adventure that taps into the power of mixed reality to provide the best of gaming and physical activity.

You can learn more about Slam here and watch the trailer here.

About FitXR

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within seven distinct workout studios – Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt, Combat, Zumba and Slam. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on Meta Quest and Pico XR headsets. For more information, head to FitXR.com and follow us on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

