Fisker Releases Additional Details on Fisker Alaska Super Sport Pickup Truck: Built in the United States, With an Expected Base Price of $45,400 and a Bed That Expands to 9.2 Feet From 4.5 Feet

The Fisker Alaska will be the world’s most sustainable pickup truck.*

An innovative bed design, making use of a technology similar to the Houdini rear door that Fisker is using for the Fisker PEAR crossover, will enable the box to expand to 9.2 feet from 4.5 feet, delivering unrivaled versatility.

The Fisker Alaska’s base price is expected to start at $45,400, before eligible incentives are applied.

The Fisker Alaska will be manufactured in the US.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVs—Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today released additional details on its Fisker Alaska pickup truck.









“Alaska breaks with convention,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “It doesn’t fit into any current segment, as it combines features of a mid-size pickup with the capabilities of a full-size thanks to its innovative expandable bed design.”

Fisker revealed the Alaska at its Product Vision Day on August 3.

The Fisker Alaska is the company’s “everything” vehicle: sporty handling and driving dynamics combined with luxury SUV comfort and everything that discerning buyers in the booming pickup-truck market expect. But Fisker also intends to make the Fisker Alaska the world’s most sustainable pickup when deliveries commence in 2025.

The company is also innovating with the vehicle, particularly when it comes to the bed, which is designed to expand from 4.5 to 7.5 feet thanks to a Houdini partition behind the rear seats that can be electronically lowered into space created by the battery layout of the FM31 platform. The Houdini door will be protected by a flip-up panel. With the powered liftgate dropped and rear seats lowered, the bed expands to 9.2 feet. When the rear seats are folded down and the Houdini is lowered, the rear seats are protected by fold up panels including a panel folding up behind the front seats. Beyond that, Fisker aims for the Fisker Alaska to be the world’s lightest electric pickup and feature extra storage in an insulated front trunk.

The Fisker Alaska will be offered with two battery packs — 75 kWh and 113 kWh — that will offer range of 230-340 miles; the 0-60mph time will range from 3.9 to 7.2 seconds.* The vehicle will be 17.4 feet in length and entice owners with a big gulp cupholder, the world’s largest, a cowboy hat holder, cockpit storage for work gloves, a large center armrest with storage for flashlights and pens, and a passenger tray with a tablet holder. Wheels will be available in 20- and 22-inch sizes.

Production of the Fisker Alaska is expected to start in Q1 of 2025. Interested customers can reserve the vehicle at Fiskerinc.com for $250 for their first Alaska and fully refundable $100 for the second.

New photos of the Fisker Alaska are available here.

Go to Fiskerinc.com to place a reservation on the Fisker Alaska.

*The Fisker Alaska is in development and this press release contains Fisker’s targeted specifications. The targeted range and other specifications are based upon Fisker internal simulations and are subject to change.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company’s future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker’s limited operating history; Fisker’s ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker’s ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker’s inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker’s inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading “Risk Factors,” filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contacts

European Media:



Press.europe@fiskerinc.com

US Media



Fisker@GODRIVEN360.com

Customer service: Support@fiskerinc.com

Fisker Inc. Communications:

Matthew DeBord



Sr Director, Communications Strategy & Storytelling



mdebord@fiskerinc.com

Franziska Queling



Regional Head of Public Relations Europe



fqueling@fiskerinc.com

Investor Relations :

Frank Boroch, VP of Investor Relations



fboroch@fiskerinc.com