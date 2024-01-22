Fisker Holds Largest Global Meetup of Owners in Company History

Owners gathered at 24 locations in the US and six in Europe on January 20.

Approximately 2,500 current owners and prospective customers in total attended.

Hundreds of test drives took place at numerous locations.

Fisker expects to organize additional owner meetups in 2024.









LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVs—Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, held a global meetup of owners that brought together approximately 2,500 current owners and prospective customers on two continents this past weekend.

“This meetup exceeded our expectations,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “It was fantastic to see such a robust turnout, with some owners defying winter weather in parts of the US to connect with each other. I am also thrilled that we could extend the event to Europe, where we have many enthusiastic owners and where we sold our first Oceans in 2023.”

Fisker held the nationwide meetup in the US on January 20 in cooperation with Fiskerati.com, a website that provides news and information about the Fisker and the electric-mobility industry.

In Europe, Fisker organized meetups at several of its Center + locations. These Center + locations showcase Fisker vehicles, conduct test drives and deliveries, and provide service.

In total, owners and prospective customers gathered at 24 locations in the US and six in Europe to share their experiences with the Fisker Ocean SUV, enjoy refreshments provided by Fisker, collect Fisker merchandise, and interact with Fisker team members. During this time, owners expressed significant interest about future features and models, including the recently announced Fisker Ocean Extreme Monterey Edition, a luxury addition to the Ocean lineup; the Fisker Alaska pickup truck; the Fisker PEAR crossover. Over the course of the day, Fisker conducted hundreds of test drives at multiple locations.

