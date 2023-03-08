Fisker Announces Deftpower as European Public Charging Platform Provider With Access to Leading EU Charging Network Through Fisker Flex℠ Charge App

Fisker names Deftpower as European public charging platform provider

Deftpower to provide Fisker Ocean owners access to over 425,000 public charging points across Europe

Fisker owners in Europe receive convenient access to local public chargers, efficient vehicle charging, and a simple payment system

Fisker owners in Europe access Deftpower network through the FISKER FLEX℠ Charge app and the Ocean in-vehicle navigation system

LOS ANGELES & MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVs—Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, named Deftpower, a leading provider of EV charging software solutions, as Fisker’s European mobility service provider. The partnership provides Fisker Ocean owners access to one of Europe’s largest aggregated electric vehicle public charging networks.





Deftpower aggregates over 425,000 public charging stations across 900 different charging operators into one convenient, comprehensive charging network that has grown 32% in the past year. Using the FISKER FLEX℠ Charge app, Fisker Ocean owners can seamlessly locate, access, and pay for public EV charging with transparent pricing. As a unique feature, Fisker also offers Ocean customers in Europe access to one year of free charging1 at over 30,000 eligible charging ports on the Allego network through this app.

“With Deftpower, we are providing a comprehensive European public charging solution for Fisker owners at delivery. The minute they get their new Fisker Ocean, our owners want convenient and easy-to-locate public charge stations, a seamless experience when using a public charger, and super-simple payment options,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “Partnering with Deftpower gives our owners excellent charging convenience and choice.”

“At Deftpower, we believe that simplifying the charging experience is essential to EV adoption and customer satisfaction,” said Jacob van Zonneveld, CEO Deftpower. “Our solutions are designed to make charging as easy and convenient as possible, while also providing a great customer experience. We are thrilled to work with partners like Fisker to make premium EV charging services more accessible across Europe, and we’re proud to be a part of the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable future. ”

The Deftpower network will be available to Fisker Ocean owners starting with vehicle deliveries in European launch market countries. Fisker Ocean owners can locate Deftpower-affiliated charging stations through the FISKER FLEX℠ Charge app and within the Fisker Ocean’s navigation system. At launch, owners can search for and navigate to charging stations, filter search for DC fast charge locations, do basic EV route planning, and calculate arrival times at charging stops. By tapping a Fisker-provided RFID Card or using the FISKER FLEX℠ Charge app, owners can initiate and pay for charging sessions seamlessly, and see all charge tariffs.

The Fisker Ocean, Fisker’s ground-breaking all-electric SUV, is available in a sold-out limited edition Fisker Ocean One and three additional trim levels: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport. The Fisker Ocean One and Extreme trim travels up to 630 km2 on a single charge, with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, Revolve 17.1″ rotating screen, SolarSky roof, California Mode, Smart Traction, and many first-to-market safety features, including the world’s first digital radar. Learn more and reserve your Fisker Ocean now at fiskerinc.com.

Deftpower aligns charging station operators, car manufacturers, and utilities through their Automotive Charging Platform, resulting in cost-savings for all participants. With years of experience and technical expertise, Deftpower offers modular and flexible EV charging software solutions that are tailored to their customers’ specific needs. Deftpower’s commitment to realistic and ambitious goals, innovative technology, and reliable and hassle-free charging experiences make them a leading provider in the industry. Visit deftpower.com to learn more.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

About Deftpower:

Deftpower was founded in 2020 by Marc Diks and Jacob van Zonneveld to build a charging platform that will last. Their Automotive Charging Platform aligns charging station networks, car manufacturers and utilities and creates cost-savings for all participants. Because the transition to EV will go fast, the supportive charging platforms need to meet high standards, which is what the Automotive Charging Platform does. Deftpower today has secured the business of prominent clients in four countries and provides access to all major charging networks in Europe.

For additional information, please visit www.deftpower.com.

1 Fisker customers have access to one year free charging on eligible Allego charge ports only if a new Fisker Ocean car is registered and delivered during the period commencing 2023 and ending on March 31st, 2024. The Allego free charging period will start after the customer has subscribed to the ‘Allego 1 year free charging’ subscription package within the FISKER FLEX℠ app.

2 Based on Fisker simulations utilizing WLTP standards. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment, wheel size and vehicle use. Official WLTP ratings forthcoming.

