Fiserv to Transfer Senior Notes Listings to New York Stock Exchange

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that it is transferring the listings of its 1.125% Senior Notes due 2027, 1.625% Senior Notes due 2030, 2.250% Senior Notes due 2025, 3.000% Senior Notes due 2031 and 4.500% Senior Notes due 2031 to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ). The company expects the Senior Notes to begin trading on the NYSE July 18, 2023, under new tickers, as detailed in the table below. The Senior Notes will continue to trade on NASDAQ until the transfer is complete.


The affected Senior Notes and their trading symbols are as follows:

Title of Each Series

 

Current Trading Symbol

 

New Trading Symbol

1.125% Senior Notes due 2027

 

FISV27

 

FI27

1.625% Senior Notes due 2030

 

FISV30

 

FI30

2.250% Senior Notes due 2025

 

FISV25

 

FI25

3.000% Senior Notes due 2031

 

FISV31

 

FI31

4.500% Senior Notes due 2031

 

FISV31A

 

FI31A
 

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Britt Zarling

Corporate Communications

Fiserv, Inc.

414-526-3107

britt.zarling@fiserv.com

Additional Contact:
Julie Chariell
Investor Relations

Fiserv, Inc.

212-515-0278

julie.chariell@fiserv.com

