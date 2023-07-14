<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Fiserv to Release Second Quarter Earnings Results on July 26, 2023

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.


The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT on July 26. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Britt Zarling

Corporate Communications

Fiserv, Inc.

414-526-3107

britt.zarling@fiserv.com

Investor Relations:
Julie Chariell

Investor Relations

Fiserv, Inc.

julie.chariell@fiserv.com

