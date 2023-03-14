<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Fiserv to Present at Wolfe FinTech Forum 2023

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced that Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum on March 14, 2023 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Ann S. Cave

External Communications

Fiserv, Inc.

678-325-9435

ann.cave@fiserv.com

Investor Relations:
Julie Chariell

Investor Relations

Fiserv, Inc.

julie.chariell@fiserv.com

