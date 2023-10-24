Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

GAAP revenue growth of 8% both in the quarter and year to date;

GAAP EPS increased 108% in the quarter and 32% year to date;

Operating cash flow increased 19% to $3.57 billion year to date;

Organic revenue growth of 12% in the quarter and 11% year to date;

Adjusted EPS increased 20% in the quarter and 16% year to date;

Free cash flow increased 29% to $2.72 billion year to date;

Company raises 2023 organic revenue growth outlook to 11%

and raises adjusted EPS outlook to $7.47 to $7.52

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.





Third Quarter 2023 GAAP Results

GAAP revenue for the company increased 8% to $4.87 billion in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year period, with 12% growth in the Acceptance segment, 4% growth in the Fintech segment and 5% growth in the Payments segment. GAAP revenue for the company increased 8% to $14.18 billion in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the prior year period, with 11% growth in the Acceptance segment, 1% growth in the Fintech segment and 8% growth in the Payments segment.

GAAP earnings per share was $1.56 in the third quarter and $3.54 in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 108% and 32%, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. GAAP operating margin was 30.8% and 25.2% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, respectively, compared to 18.9% and 19.5% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively. The third quarter and first nine months of 2023 include a $177 million pre-tax gain related to the sale of the company’s financial reconciliation business. The first nine months of 2022 included a $201 million pre-tax gain related to certain equity investment transactions. Net cash provided by operating activities increased 19% to $3.57 billion in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $2.99 billion in the prior year period.

“Fiserv again delivered very strong financial results across the board, demonstrating our superior business model,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “We continued our leadership in payments through a broad portfolio of solutions, which is essential to the flow of commerce and money movement for our diverse client base around the world.”

Third Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Results and Additional Information

Adjusted revenue increased 8% to $4.62 billion in the third quarter and 8% to $13.40 billion in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the prior year periods.

Organic revenue growth was 12% in the third quarter of 2023, led by 20% growth in the Acceptance segment and 6% growth in both the Payments and Fintech segments.

Organic revenue growth was 11% in the first nine months of 2023, led by 17% growth in the Acceptance segment, 9% growth in the Payments segment and 3% growth in the Fintech segment.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 20% to $1.96 in the third quarter and 16% to $5.34 in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the prior year periods.

Adjusted operating margin increased 290 basis points to 38.1% in the third quarter and 250 basis points to 36.1% in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the prior year periods.

Free cash flow increased 29% to $2.72 billion in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $2.11 billion in the prior year period.

The company repurchased 9.6 million shares of common stock for $1.2 billion in the third quarter and 31.4 million shares of common stock for $3.7 billion in the first nine months of 2023.

The company completed a public offering of $2.0 billion of 5-year and 10-year senior notes with a weighted average coupon rate of 5.538%.

In September 2023, the company acquired the remaining 49% ownership interest in European Merchant Services B.V., a Netherlands-based merchant acceptance business.

Fiserv was named as the #1 global financial technology provider on the 2023 International Data Corporation (IDC) FinTech Top 100 Rankings , and was also named to the inaugural lists of CNBC’s World’s Top FinTech Companies and TIME’s World’s Best Companies .

, and was also named to the inaugural lists of CNBC’s and TIME’s . Fiserv will hold an Investor Conference in New York City on November 15, 2023 to share its strategic, operational and financial plans with investors.

Outlook for 2023

Fiserv raises full year 2023 outlook and now expects organic revenue growth of 11% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 15% to 16%, a range of $7.47 to $7.52 per share.

“With third quarter outperformance and continued strength this quarter, we are again raising our guidance for 2023,” said Bisignano. “We remain confident in our ability to add new clients, grow with our existing clients, and provide solutions that capture greater share of wallet.”

Earnings Conference Call

The company will discuss its third quarter 2023 results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500™ company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this news release, the company supplements its reporting of information determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as revenue, operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Fiserv, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities, with “adjusted revenue,” “adjusted revenue growth,” “organic revenue,” “organic revenue growth,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted operating margin,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per share,” “adjusted earnings per share growth,” and “free cash flow.” Management believes that adjustments for certain non-cash or other items and the exclusion of certain pass-through revenue and expenses should enhance shareholders’ ability to evaluate the company’s performance, as such measures provide additional insights into the factors and trends affecting its business. Therefore, the company excludes these items from its GAAP financial measures to calculate these unaudited non-GAAP measures. The corresponding reconciliations of these unaudited non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this news release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash and other items described below that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures. See pages 15-17 for additional information regarding the company’s forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures.

Examples of non-cash or other items may include, but are not limited to, non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; non-cash impairment charges; severance costs; net charges associated with debt financing activities; merger and integration costs; gains or losses from the sale of businesses, certain assets or investments; certain discrete tax benefits and expenses; and non-cash deferred revenue adjustments relating to the 2019 acquisition of First Data Corporation. The company excludes these items to more clearly focus on the factors management believes are pertinent to the company’s operations, and management uses this information to make operating decisions, including the allocation of resources to the company’s various businesses.

The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization supplements GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although the company excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Management believes organic revenue growth is useful because it presents adjusted revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the company’s Output Solutions postage reimbursements and including deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments. Management believes free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available for debt service requirements and strategic capital decisions. Management believes this supplemental information enhances shareholders’ ability to evaluate and understand the company’s core business performance.

These unaudited non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenue, operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Fiserv, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities or any other amount determined in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated organic revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share growth and other statements regarding our future financial performance. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “could,” “should,” or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company’s future plans, outlook, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially include, among others, the following: the company’s ability to compete effectively against new and existing competitors and to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; changes in customer demand for the company’s products and services; the ability of the company’s technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; the success of the company’s merchant alliances, some of which are not controlled by the company; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the company’s business, including disruptions caused by other participants in the global financial system; losses due to chargebacks, refunds or returns as a result of fraud or the failure of the company’s vendors and merchants to satisfy their obligations; changes in local, regional, national and international economic or political conditions, including those resulting from heightened inflation, rising interest rates, a recession, bank failures, or intensified international hostilities, and the impact they may have on the company and its employees, clients, vendors, supply chain, operations and sales; the effect of proposed and enacted legislative and regulatory actions affecting the company or the financial services industry as a whole; the company’s ability to comply with government regulations and applicable card association and network rules; the protection and validity of intellectual property rights; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; the company’s ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; the impact of the company’s strategic initiatives; the company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; volatility and disruptions in financial markets that may impact the company’s ability to access preferred sources of financing and the terms on which the company is able to obtain financing or increase its costs of borrowing; adverse impacts from currency exchange rates or currency controls; changes in corporate tax and interest rates; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in other documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Fiserv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Processing and services $ 4,008 $ 3,678 $ 11,605 $ 10,738 Product 865 840 2,571 2,368 Total revenue 4,873 4,518 14,176 13,106 Expenses Cost of processing and services 1,311 1,443 4,067 4,381 Cost of product 583 553 1,761 1,631 Selling, general and administrative 1,652 1,547 4,952 4,560 Net (gain) loss on sale of businesses and other assets (176 ) 120 (172 ) (27 ) Total expenses 3,370 3,663 10,608 10,545 Operating income 1,503 855 3,568 2,561 Interest expense, net (258 ) (190 ) (692 ) (534 ) Other expense, net (35 ) (13 ) (81 ) (83 ) Income before income taxes and (loss) income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 1,210 652 2,795 1,944 Income tax provision (239 ) (147 ) (544 ) (382 ) (Loss) income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates (2 ) (12 ) (11 ) 222 Net income 969 493 2,240 1,784 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 17 12 42 36 Net income attributable to Fiserv $ 952 $ 481 $ 2,198 $ 1,748 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv — diluted $ 1.56 $ 0.75 $ 3.54 $ 2.68 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share attributable to Fiserv 610.3 645.0 620.3 651.0

Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

Fiserv, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income attributable to Fiserv $ 952 $ 481 $ 2,198 $ 1,748 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 1 30 54 120 115 Severance costs 15 35 52 134 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2 388 442 1,245 1,388 Non wholly-owned entity activities 3 31 51 102 (19 ) Net (gain) loss on sale of businesses and other assets 4 (176 ) 120 (172 ) (27 ) Canadian tax law change 5 — — 27 — Tax impact of adjustments 6 (44 ) (131 ) (261 ) (353 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,196 $ 1,052 $ 3,311 $ 2,986 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv – diluted $ 1.56 $ 0.75 $ 3.54 $ 2.68 Adjustments – net of income taxes: Merger and integration costs 1 0.04 0.07 0.15 0.14 Severance costs 0.02 0.04 0.07 0.16 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2 0.51 0.54 1.60 1.68 Non wholly-owned entity activities 3 0.04 0.05 0.13 (0.06 ) Net (gain) loss on sale of businesses and other assets 4 (0.21 ) 0.19 (0.20 ) (0.03 ) Canadian tax law change 5 — — 0.03 — Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.96 $ 1.63 $ 5.34 $ 4.59 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv growth 108 % 32 % Adjusted earnings per share growth 20 % 16 %

See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

1 Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred in connection with various acquisitions. Merger and integration costs associated with integration activities primarily include $39 million and $56 million of share-based compensation and $52 million and $25 million of third-party professional service fees in the first nine months of 2023 and 2022, respectively. 2 Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract costs (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, financing costs and debt discounts. See additional information on page 14 for an analysis of the company’s amortization expense. 3 Represents the company’s share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which the company holds a controlling financial interest. This adjustment for the first nine months of 2022 also includes pre-tax gains totaling $201 million related to certain equity investment transactions and other net expense of $57 million associated with joint venture debt guarantees. 4 Represents a net gain primarily associated with the sale of the company’s financial reconciliation business during the third quarter of 2023. This adjustment also includes a loss on the sale of the company’s Korea operations during the third quarter of 2022, as well as a gain on the sale of certain merchant contracts during the first nine months of 2022 in conjunction with the mutual termination of one of the company’s merchant alliance joint ventures. 5 Represents the impact of a multi-year retroactive Canadian tax law change, enacted in June 2023, related to the Goods and Services Tax / Harmonized Sales Tax (GST/HST) treatment of payment card services. 6 The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 20% and 21% in the first nine months of 2023 and 2022, respectively, which approximates the company’s anticipated annual effective tax rates, exclusive of actual tax impacts of $49 million associated with the net gain on sale of businesses during the first nine months of 2023 and $10 million associated with the net gain on sales of business, other assets and certain equity investment transactions during the first nine months of 2022.

Fiserv, Inc. Financial Results by Segment (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total Company Revenue $ 4,873 $ 4,518 $ 14,176 $ 13,106 Adjustments: Output Solutions postage reimbursements (263 ) (251 ) (791 ) (712 ) Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments 5 6 16 19 Adjusted revenue $ 4,615 $ 4,273 $ 13,401 $ 12,413 Operating income $ 1,503 $ 855 $ 3,568 $ 2,561 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 1 30 54 120 115 Severance costs 15 35 52 134 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 388 442 1,245 1,388 Net (gain) loss on sale of businesses and other assets (176 ) 120 (172 ) (27 ) Canadian tax law change — — 27 — Adjusted operating income $ 1,760 $ 1,506 $ 4,840 $ 4,171 Operating margin 30.8 % 18.9 % 25.2 % 19.5 % Adjusted operating margin 38.1 % 35.2 % 36.1 % 33.6 % Merchant Acceptance (“Acceptance”) 2 Revenue $ 2,106 $ 1,878 $ 6,018 $ 5,432 Operating income $ 757 $ 610 $ 2,037 $ 1,673 Operating margin 35.9 % 32.4 % 33.8 % 30.8 % Financial Technology (“Fintech”) 2 Revenue $ 795 $ 766 $ 2,371 $ 2,347 Operating income $ 291 $ 261 $ 856 $ 817 Operating margin 36.7 % 34.1 % 36.1 % 34.8 % Payments and Network (“Payments”) Revenue $ 1,704 $ 1,617 $ 4,978 $ 4,597 Adjustments: Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments 5 6 16 19 Adjusted revenue $ 1,709 $ 1,623 $ 4,994 $ 4,616 Operating income $ 827 $ 738 $ 2,315 $ 2,018 Adjustments: Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments 5 6 16 19 Adjusted operating income $ 832 $ 744 $ 2,331 $ 2,037 Operating margin 48.5 % 45.6 % 46.5 % 43.9 % Adjusted operating margin 48.6 % 45.9 % 46.7 % 44.1 % Fiserv, Inc. Financial Results by Segment (cont.) (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Corporate and Other Revenue $ 268 $ 257 $ 809 $ 730 Adjustments: Output Solutions postage reimbursements (263 ) (251 ) (791 ) (712 ) Adjusted revenue $ 5 $ 6 $ 18 $ 18 Operating loss $ (372 ) $ (754 ) $ (1,640 ) $ (1,947 ) Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 25 48 104 96 Severance costs 15 35 52 134 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 388 442 1,245 1,388 Net (gain) loss on sale of businesses and other assets (176 ) 120 (172 ) (27 ) Canadian tax law change — — 27 — Adjusted operating loss $ (120 ) $ (109 ) $ (384 ) $ (356 )

See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Operating margin percentages are calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

1 Includes the deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments in the Payments segment related to the 2019 acquisition of First Data Corporation. Adjustments for this residual activity will conclude by December 31, 2023. 2 For all periods presented in the Acceptance and Fintech segments, there were no adjustments to GAAP measures presented and thus the adjusted measures are equal to the GAAP measures presented.

Fiserv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions, unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 2,240 $ 1,784 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and other amortization 1,093 982 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,261 1,416 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 30 33 Share-based compensation 275 244 Deferred income taxes (344 ) (402 ) Net gain on sale of businesses and other assets (172 ) (27 ) Loss (income) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 11 (222 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 42 58 Other operating activities (2 ) (2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Trade accounts receivable 119 (521 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (506 ) (203 ) Contract costs (180 ) (230 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (303 ) 105 Contract liabilities 3 (30 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,567 2,985 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures, including capitalized software and other intangibles (1,034 ) (1,148 ) Net proceeds from sale of businesses and other assets 232 218 Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (682 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 110 110 Purchases of investments (15 ) (45 ) Proceeds from sale of investments — 13 Other investing activities (3 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (710 ) (1,534 ) Cash flows from financing activities Debt proceeds 5,188 1,450 Debt repayments (1,652 ) (2,945 ) Net (repayments of) proceeds from commercial paper and short-term borrowings (2,032 ) 2,020 Payments of debt financing costs (38 ) — Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock 68 96 Purchases of treasury stock, including employee shares withheld for tax obligations (3,790 ) (1,909 ) Settlement activity, net (630 ) 114 Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (22 ) (30 ) Payment to acquire noncontrolling interest of consolidated subsidiary (56 ) — Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration (33 ) — Other financing activities (39 ) 7 Net cash used in financing activities (3,036 ) (1,197 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8 ) (84 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (187 ) 170 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance 3,192 3,205 Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance $ 3,005 $ 3,375

Contacts

Media Relations:

Britt Zarling



Corporate Communications



Fiserv, Inc.



414-526-3107



britt.zarling@fiserv.com

Investor Relations:

Julie Chariell



Investor Relations



Fiserv, Inc.



212-515-0278



julie.chariell@fiserv.com

Read full story here