Fiserv Ranked No. 1 in IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 for Second Consecutive Year

IDC Financial Insights ranks top enterprises worldwide serving the financial services industry

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced it has been ranked in first place on the 2024 IDC FinTech Top 100 Rankings for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores the company’s pivotal role in shaping the financial services landscape for four decades and delivering business success for thousands of financial institution clients.





“In a milestone year — our 40th of providing financial solutions to banks and credit unions, this recognition from the IDC reflects the strength of assets Fiserv has built as the original fintech,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiserv. “Leading these prestigious rankings for a second consecutive year is a source of pride, and I thank our associates around the world for their hard work in helping us reach the leading position we hold today.”

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the leading global providers of technology to financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending to be over $800 billion (USD) by 2026.

“Fiserv continues to grow and has again earned the spot as the largest global provider of technology solutions to the financial services industry in the 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings program,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC Financial Insights. “By providing modern financial services and payment solutions to the industry, Fiserv provides its clients with the products and services necessary to meet the ever-changing expectations of today’s customer.”

Fiserv enjoys broad reach and scale, reaching nearly 100% of U.S. households. The company’s Financial Solutions segment is a leader in the high-recurring-revenue financial IT software and services market, helping small and medium-sized financial institutions level the playing field with larger banks, and helping larger banks migrate to next-generation technologies.

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Fiserv and the enterprises featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 10 represent those organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of clients around the world. IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year’s findings. To view or download, and to view the list in its entirety, visit https://www.idc.com/research/industry/fintech-rankings.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 9 of the last 10 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FI-G

Contacts

Fiserv Media Relations:

Mark Jelfs



Senior Manager, Communications



262-737-8244



mark.jelfs@fiserv.com

Additional Fiserv contact:

Chase Wallace



Director, Communications



+1 470-481-2555



Chase.wallace@fiserv.com