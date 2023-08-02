Fiserv Named a World’s Top FinTech Company by CNBC

Inaugural recognition identifies fintechs spearheading innovation in money movement

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions, has been named to the inaugural list of the World’s Top FinTech Companies in recognition of its delivery of fintech innovation. The list, compiled by CNBC and independent research firm Statista, identifies industry disruptors providing faster, affordable and more accessible services for their clients.





Fiserv was recognized in the Digital Payments Category for the depth and breadth of capabilities it provides merchants and financial institutions, including solutions that enable digital commerce, digital money transfers, and mobile payments.

“Today, there is a renewed appreciation for technology providers that couple innovation with stability, profitability and scale,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “We pride ourselves on being one of the original fintechs. After almost four decades of growth and change, our commitment to client success and focus on innovation is enabling us to continue to move financial services forward on behalf of the industry’s new and long-standing participants. This is another proof point of our global reputation as a preferred partner in payments and fintech.”

Through its Clover® and Carat operating systems, Fiserv enables omnichannel commerce solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company is the number one provider of P2P payments for financial institutions in the U.S., enabling more than 1,200 financial institutions, and supports emerging mobile payment types via multiple technology platforms globally.

The World’s Top FinTech Companies 2023 comprises companies in nine different market segments: Digital Payments, Neobanking, Alternate Financing, Alternate Lending, Digital Wealth Management, Digital Financial Planning, Digital Assets, Digital Business Solutions, and Digital Banking Solutions. Honorees were determined based on the analysis and weighting of overarching and segment specific key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from a collection of publicly available data points (including annual reports, company websites or newspaper articles), and through an open online application where more than 100 companies had the opportunity to be considered for the top list by submitting relevant KPIs.

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Contacts

Media Relations:

Mark Jelfs



Senior Manager, Communications



Fiserv, Inc.



+1 262-737-8244



mark.jelfs@fiserv.com

Additional Contact:

Ann S. Cave



Vice President, External Communications



Fiserv, Inc.



+1 678-325-9435



ann.cave@fiserv.com