<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Fiserv Appoints Charlotte Yarkoni to Board of Directors
Business Wire

Fiserv Appoints Charlotte Yarkoni to Board of Directors

di Business Wire

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Charlotte Yarkoni to its board of directors. Yarkoni is a proven technology leader with an extensive background in cloud-based applications who has held executive leadership roles at both public and privately held technology firms.


Yarkoni joined Microsoft Corporation in 2016 and has served as President of Commerce, Ecosystems, Cloud & AI since 2022. In this role, she is responsible for driving accelerated cloud adoption and end-to-end customer and partner success for startups, enterprises, partners, and students. Prior to joining Microsoft, Yarkoni served as President of Telstra Software Group, a strategic global software business where she led the strategy and development of specific software competencies across the company. Her background also includes senior leadership roles at EMC and VMWare and as CEO of a tech startup.

“Charlotte brings valuable perspectives and further enhances the collective experiences on the Board to advance our strategic priorities,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fiserv. “Her extensive background in cloud-based applications, AI, and business, and her commitment to enabling customer success, will inform our focus on innovation, talent, and investment.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Contacts

Media Relations:
Ann S. Cave

Vice President, External Communications

Fiserv, Inc.

678-325-9435

ann.cave@fiserv.com

Additional Contact:
Julie Chariell
Investor Relations

Fiserv, Inc.

212-515-0278

julie.chariell@fiserv.com

Articoli correlati

MoneyLion to Participate in the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products...
Continua a leggere

Latch Notifies Nasdaq That It Does Not Anticipate Meeting Delinquent Filing Deadline

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company remains committed to building a disciplined and efficient business that makes spaces better places to live, work,...
Continua a leggere

Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers results in line with company expectations and reaffirms full-year 2023 financial guidance Company continues to execute on its growth...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php