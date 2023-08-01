Fiserv Appoints Charlotte Yarkoni to Board of Directors

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Charlotte Yarkoni to its board of directors. Yarkoni is a proven technology leader with an extensive background in cloud-based applications who has held executive leadership roles at both public and privately held technology firms.





Yarkoni joined Microsoft Corporation in 2016 and has served as President of Commerce, Ecosystems, Cloud & AI since 2022. In this role, she is responsible for driving accelerated cloud adoption and end-to-end customer and partner success for startups, enterprises, partners, and students. Prior to joining Microsoft, Yarkoni served as President of Telstra Software Group, a strategic global software business where she led the strategy and development of specific software competencies across the company. Her background also includes senior leadership roles at EMC and VMWare and as CEO of a tech startup.

“Charlotte brings valuable perspectives and further enhances the collective experiences on the Board to advance our strategic priorities,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fiserv. “Her extensive background in cloud-based applications, AI, and business, and her commitment to enabling customer success, will inform our focus on innovation, talent, and investment.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

