Fiserv Appoints Ajei Gopal to Board of Directors

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced the appointment of Ajei Gopal to its board of directors.





Gopal has served as president and chief executive officer of engineering simulation solution provider ANSYS, Inc. since 2017, helping accelerate the company’s growth and revenues both organically and through strategic acquisitions. He joined the company in 2016 as president and chief operating officer and has served as a director since 2011.

Previously, Gopal was an operating partner for Silver Lake Partners, a senior vice president and general manager of Hewlett Packard Software, and executive vice president at CA Technologies. He has also served as executive vice president and chief technology officer at Symantec and was the founder and CEO of ReefEdge Networks.

“I welcome Ajei to our board,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fiserv. “As we continue to execute on our plans for growth, Fiserv and our board will benefit from his extensive experience in growing businesses, improving operational efficiency, and bringing innovative new products to market.”

