FiscalNote’s VoterVoice Launches Enhanced AI Functionality and Integrations With OpenAI’s ChatGPT to Revolutionize Use of AI in Lobbying and Advocacy Industry

FiscalNote’s VoterVoice Cloud-Based Advocacy Platform is the First to Incorporate Both Proprietary, Patented AI and ChatGPT into its Software – Driving Even More Value and Results for Customers

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced it is bringing the power of next generation AI and workflow productivity to the multi-billion dollar lobbying and advocacy industry by introducing new proprietary, AI tools and an integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, called VoterVoice SmartCheck.

With its latest innovation, VoterVoice becomes the first SaaS advocacy campaign platform to embed both proprietary AI and ChatGPT into its patented platform, a key differentiator in the marketplace that positions FiscalNote as an innovator to new customers and brings novel value for existing customers. The launch is another testament to its continued industry leadership and rapid fire innovation for FiscalNote customers. Rolling out to over a thousand customers in the lobbying and advocacy industry, FiscalNote is combining the power of large language models (LLMs) with proprietary political and legal data and FiscalNote’s patented AI capabilities and workflow tools to unlock productivity, enhance political participation, and unleash more effective outcomes for customers.

FiscalNote’s VoterVoice workflow software enables customers such as trade associations, political parties, and non-profits to mobilize their members and craft messages and advocacy campaigns targeted at elected officials in support or in opposition to proposed legislation and policy changes. Organizations leverage the VoterVoice platform and policy data from FiscalNote every day to allow their members to directly craft messages, emails, and text messages to key lawmakers in response to important and rapidly evolving political and regulatory issues. The platform sent over 371 million messages to elected officials in 2022.

The new embedded AI-powered capabilities, known as SmartCheck, use open and click rate best practices, as well as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to automatically prompt changes and edits to campaigns — enabling customers to have the subject lines and text most likely to generate impact and action among individual policymakers. As a user composes an email campaign message, SmartCheck works right alongside the user to assess the subject line, number and placement of links, and message length, as well as words, phrases, and formatting style that could potentially trigger spam filters. It then provides AI-suggested copy changes in real time, including subject lines rewritten by ChatGPT. With the addition of these AI-driven copy recommendations, VoterVoice now guides users on what to send, ensuring emails are spurring advocacy action and generating results.

“Advocacy campaigns need to stand out to be effective, and VoterVoice’s AI-powered suggestions and ChatGPT features make it easy for our customer to use the subject lines and message text most likely to hold recipients’ attention, removing the guesswork and driving results,” said FiscalNote’s President & Chief Operating Officer, Josh Resnik. “​​VoterVoice is the first and only digital advocacy software to offer internally developed AI and ChatGPT, continuing FiscalNote’s longstanding leadership and momentum in AI and building one of the most powerful tools in the industry. We will continue to innovate by integrating cutting-edge, AI-powered technology across our suite of products to deliver results for our global customers in a constantly evolving and fast-moving policy and regulatory environment.”

Today’s unveiling of AI capabilities and ChatGPT integration for VoterVoice follows FiscalNote’s recent announcement that it has been granted another AI-related patent from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the application of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning in creating custom advocacy campaigns on behalf of its global customers, providing even more impact, reach, and results through the VoterVoice SaaS platform. This latest patent award brings FiscalNote’s total U.S. patent portfolio to thirteen, and its global patents total to fifteen.

In addition to its newly-awarded AI patent, FiscalNote was also recently selected by AI research and development company OpenAI for collaboration as an inaugural “trusted partner” – and the sole provider of legal, political, and regulatory data and information – by enabling access to select FiscalNote market leading real-time data sets and content for users of OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

