FiscalNote to Showcase Its Next Stage of AI Leadership and Product Innovation at “AI Product Day” on Thursday, June 27

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, is hostingAI Product Day 2024” beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET (U.S.) on Thursday, June 27, 2024 – an event to showcase existing and future AI-powered products and the Company’s accelerated product roadmap and strategy for 2024 and beyond.


Current and prospective customers, shareholders, and all stakeholders are invited to join and participate in this event.

Featured products at the Company’s AI Product Day will include: FiscalNote Global Intelligence Copilot, FiscalNote Risk Connector, FiscalNote StressLens, VoterVoice, EU Issue Tracker, and the recently expanded and enhanced Roll Call platform to include Factba.se and StressLens.

In addition, the Company plans to unveil a unique and groundbreaking new AI product to serve the Government Affairs, Advocacy, and Legal and Compliance industries.

FiscalNote’s “AI Product Day 2024” speakers and presenters include:

Tim Hwang – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, & Co-founder, FiscalNote

Josh Resnik – President & Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Vlad Eidelman – Chief Technology Officer & Chief Scientist

Josh Haecker – Head of Product, FiscalNote Global Intelligence

Andy Chakraborty – Head of Financial Products & Data Science

Bill Frischling – Vice President, Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Jason Dick – Editor in Chief, CQ and Roll Call

Rebecca Palser – Chief Content Officer

Regent Armstrong – Director of Data-Led Advisory, FiscalNote Global Intelligence

Gerald Yao – Chief Strategy Officer & Co-founder

Fallon Farmer – Principal Data Scientist

In addition to presentations on current and existing AI-powered products, a Fireside Chat will take place with Messrs. Hwang, Resnik, Yao, and Eidelman to further discuss the Company’s leading AI products, its product strategy, and its vision for an AI-powered future.

To register for this event, and submit a question for the Fireside Chat, please visit here.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

Contacts

Media

Nicholas Graham

FiscalNote

press@fiscalnote.com

Investor Relations
FiscalNote

IR@fiscalnote.com

