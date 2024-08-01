Home Business Wire FiscalNote to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results & Host Conference Call...
FiscalNote to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results & Host Conference Call on August 8, 2024

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced it will report financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024 immediately following market close and conduct a conference call to discuss these results, as well as third quarter and full year guidance, at 5:00 p.m. on that same day.


Conference Call Information:

LIVE

Via Phone

For the U.S. or Canada: dial 1 (800) 715-9871; for International: dial (646) 307-1963 – enter conference ID 2431537.

Via Webcast

Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

REPLAY

Via Phone

For the U.S. or Canada: dial 1 (800) 770-2030; for International: dial (647) 362-9199 – enter conference ID 2431537. (Replay available through Thursday, August 22, 2024).

Via Webcast

Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. (Webcast is archived indefinitely).

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leader in policy and global intelligence. By uniquely combining data, technology, and insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Dragonfly, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

Contacts

Media

Nicholas Graham

FiscalNote

press@fiscalnote.com

Investor Relations

Bob Burrows

FiscalNote

IR@fiscalnote.com

