FiscalNote to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results & Host Conference Call on March 13, 2025

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced it will report financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, March 13, 2025 immediately following market close. The Company will also conduct a related conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (U.S.) on that same day. Information regarding how to participate in the conference call is provided below.
Conference Call Information:
LIVE
Via Phone
For the U.S. or Canada, dial 1 (800) 715-9871; for International, dial (646) 307-1963 - enter conference ID 7871199.
Via Webcast
Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.
REPLAY
Via Phone
For the U.S. or Canada: dial 1 (800) 770-2030; for International: dial (609) 800-9099 - enter conference ID 7871199. (Replay available through Thursday, March 20, 2025).
Via Webcast
Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. (Webcast is archived indefinitely).
About FiscalNote
FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is the leading SaaS provider of policy and regulatory intelligence. By uniquely combining proprietary AI technology, comprehensive data, and decades of trusted analysis, FiscalNote helps customers manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered solutions that deliver critical insights, enabling efficient decision making and giving organizations the competitive edge they need. Home to PolicyNote, CQ, Roll Call, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading products and brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its suite of solutions, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.
