FiscalNote to Report First Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 prior to market open.

FiscalNote will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) to review the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. To access this call, dial 1 (888) 660-6510 for the U.S. or Canada, or 1 (929) 203-0882 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada with the conference ID 1271923. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of FiscalNote’s website at https://investors.fiscalnote.com/, and a recording will be archived and accessible at https://investors.fiscalnote.com/.

An audio replay of this conference call will also be available through Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11:59 pm ET, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 for the U.S. or Canada, or 1 (647) 362-9199 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada, and entering 1271923.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

Contacts

Media



Nicholas Graham



FiscalNote



press@fiscalnote.com

Investor Relations



Sara Buda



FiscalNote



IR@fiscalnote.com