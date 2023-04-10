<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire FiscalNote to Participate in Fireside Chat at The SHARE & NYSE Event
Business Wire

FiscalNote to Participate in Fireside Chat at The SHARE & NYSE Event

di Business Wire

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence will participate in the SHARE & NYSE Exclusive Event, held at the NYSE, on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 1:30pm ET. FiscalNote’s CEO and co-founder Tim Hwang will conduct a 30-minute fireside chat moderated by EF Hutton analyst, Mike Albanese.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/sharetm-nyse-exclusive-event-april-10th or the “Events and Presentations” section at investors.fiscalnote.com.

An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

Contacts

Media
Nicholas Graham

FiscalNote

press@fiscalnote.com

Investor Relations
Sara Buda

FiscalNote

IR@fiscalnote.com

Articoli correlati

NanoString to Release First Quarter 2023 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Syncell Showcases Pioneering Microscopy-Guided Subcellular Protein Scooping Technology at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
TAIPEI, Taiwan & LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncell, a biotech company pioneering in platforms for hypothesis-free spatial proteomics, will be...
Continua a leggere

PC Pain Persists in Q1 2023 Due to Excess Inventory and Poor Demand, According to IDC Tracker

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASUS--Weak demand, excess inventory, and a worsening macroeconomic climate were all contributing factors for the precipitous drop...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NanoString to Release First Quarter 2023 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday,...

Business Wire