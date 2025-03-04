FiscalNote to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading provider of AI-driven policy and regulatory intelligence solutions, today announced that members of the senior management team will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

37th Annual Roth Conference - March 17-18, 2025, at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott. FiscalNote will host investor meetings.

20th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference - May 13-14 2025, at the Intercontinental New York Times Square Hotel. FiscalNote will provide a formal presentation and host investor meetings.

All related presentations and webcasts, when applicable, will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the FiscalNote investor relations website at https://investors.fiscalnote.com/.

For more information about the conferences, please contact representatives at Roth Capital Partners and Needham & Co.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is the leading SaaS provider of policy and regulatory intelligence. By uniquely combining proprietary AI technology, comprehensive data, and decades of trusted analysis, FiscalNote helps customers efficiently manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered solutions that deliver critical insights, enabling effective decision making and giving organizations the competitive edge they need. Home to PolicyNote, CQ, Roll Call, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading products and brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its suite of solutions, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

