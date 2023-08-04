FiscalNote to Participate at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced its scheduled participation in the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, a virtual event taking place on August 8-9, 2023.





FiscalNote executives will participate and host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, August 9th. To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer Financial Professional at opcoconferences@opco.com or FiscalNote’s investor relations team at IR@fiscalnote.com.

