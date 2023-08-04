FiscalNote to Participate at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Home Business Wire FiscalNote to Participate at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications...
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced its scheduled participation in the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, a virtual event taking place on August 8-9, 2023.


FiscalNote executives will participate and host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, August 9th. To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer Financial Professional at opcoconferences@opco.com or FiscalNote’s investor relations team at IR@fiscalnote.com.

For further investor information, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leader in policy and global intelligence. By uniquely combining data, technology, and insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

Contacts

Media
Nicholas Graham

FiscalNote

press@fiscalnote.com

Investors
Sara Buda

FiscalNote

IR@fiscalnote.com

