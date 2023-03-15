FiscalNote Selected by Georgia Legislature, Lieutenant Governor, and Dekalb County Board Commissioners to Enhance Constituent Engagements and Communications

FiscalNote’s Fireside State SaaS Platform Provides Georgia’s Lawmakers, Staff, and Officials With Advanced Technology and AI Tools for Effective Outreach and Feedback Programs with Constituents

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced that Fireside State — the industry-leading, all-in-one constituent relationship management (CRM) SaaS platform specifically designed for lawmakers and staff at state and local levels of government — has been selected by the Georgia Legislature (State Senate), the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, and members of the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners to serve as their central hub for communications and relationship management needs with Georgia citizens.

Fireside State and the new agreement have won high praise from both Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor and State Senate President Pro Tempore, as noted in their official statement.

The Fireside State technology platform modernizes constituent management and relationship-building, with applicability to approximately 100,000 state and local government bodies in the U.S. alone — such as state legislatures, state executive offices, state agencies, county boards and governments, city councils and governments, mayoral offices, special districts, and large public school systems.

The state, local, and education procurement sector — known as SLED — presents a sizable market opportunity for FiscalNote. According to Deltek’s 2022 SLED Government Contracting Forecast, the SLED market demand for IT systems and services will grow from $134.1 billion in 2022 to reach $146.8 billion in 2025. In addition, the Center for Technology & Texas Tech Consortium recently published a report which noted that ‘citizen engagement and experience’ was one of the top priorities for CIOs at the county and city levels of government, given the volume and complexity faced by limited government staff in managing the breadth of communications and issues across government entities.

The Fireside State-Georgia agreements provide all members of the Georgia Senate, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, and DeKalb County Commission with a comprehensive, cohesive, and unified platform that manages all inbound and outbound engagement touchpoints with constituents, including:

outreach tools such as newsletters, surveys, and full inbound/outbound mailing tools with an integrated audience builder;

the unique ability to integrate AI-powered transcripts of state legislative sessions;

an intuitive constituent casework management dashboard with tracking and organizing capabilities;

analytics and data collection that enables sophisticated targeting based on topics of concern by constituent or constituent groups; and

online citizen town halls hosted by Fireside Live for wide audience engagement and feedback.

“From statehouses to city councils, lawmakers and their staffs face a tremendous volume and complexity of constituent communications that cannot be managed effectively without the right software platform,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “Using innovative AI technology, Fireside State’s cloud-based, collaborative all-in-one platform centralizes communications, optimizes the ability to rapidly address and resolve citizen concerns, and provides lawmakers and their staffs with differentiated capabilities to proactively reach out to constituents in order to demonstrate elected officials’ hard work and effectiveness in office. Fireside State serves as a model to help make local and state governments function better, respond faster, and save precious staff time and resources while empowering lawmakers to focus on one of the cornerstones of representative democracy — building strong and enduring relationships with constituents through effective, timely, proactive, and engaging communication.”

