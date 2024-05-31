FiscalNote Releases Presentation Materials and Audio Recording of Interview Session With CEO Tim Hwang From 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced it has convened and concluded its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as scheduled – held in virtual-only format – and is releasing several materials related to the proceedings.





A presentation hosted and narrated by Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder Tim Hwang was given prior to the business portion of the Annual Meeting, which provided shareholders with an updated overview of the business and the Company’s AI product strategy.

In addition, a question-and-answer interview session with Mr. Hwang was conducted following the adjournment of the business portion of the Annual Meeting which covered a range of questions about the Company’s AI strategy and product roadmap, as well as its financial performance, drive to profitability, and overall growth plans.

A copy of the presentation, as well as an audio recording of the entire event, can be found at the “Events & Presentations” web page on the Company’s Investor Relations website. The results of voting at the Annual Meeting will be reported by the Company on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) website shortly.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

Contacts

Media



Nicholas Graham



FiscalNote



press@fiscalnote.com

Investor Relations

FiscalNote



IR@fiscalnote.com