FiscalNote Expands Coverage of Global Policy Monitoring and Analysis of Over 80 Countries for the Most Comprehensive Solution in the Marketplace

SaaS-Powered Platform Delivers the Full-Scope of Actionable Insights and Expert Analysis of Global Policy Developments in a Single, All-in-One View

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today unveiled an expanded and enhanced global policy dashboard with best-in-class coverage, monitoring, and expert analysis of policy, regulatory, and legislative developments in over 80 nations – more than any other provider.





The Global Policy Dashboard complements FiscalNote’s other award-winning global analysis, monitoring, and reporting services and AI-driven policy platforms, providing FiscalNote customers with even greater access to the unparalleled global legislation and regulatory monitoring and analysis which has become the gold standard for international tracking. As a result, customers are equipped with the most comprehensive directory of global policy data in the market, a comprehensive stakeholder network across the key nations in which they operate, and the most effective collaborative tools to work efficiently and seamlessly across teams by sharing timely knowledge and actionable information that drive results and deliver solutions.

FiscalNote’s Global Policy Dashboard contains policy and regulations curated from primary international sources around the world, allowing customers to quickly and proactively scan the policy landscape to stay informed about global policy insights. With intuitive features, interactive maps and customizable charts, and a user-friendly interface, it enables customers to effortlessly navigate and review the ever-evolving policies that impact their organization – while at the same time highlighting emerging trends, detecting potential risks, and identifying new opportunities. The Global Policy Dashboard includes:

Access to global policies curated from trusted, official international sources – such as government ministries, agencies, departments, and regulatory bodies. Expansive and flexible coverage includes: Policy : Public hearings and consultations, sanctions, investigations, intergovernmental negotiations, government incentives, and more. Legislation : Tracking of bills as they are proposed, amended, voted on, and enacted for over 80 national governments across Europe, North America, APAC, and Latin America. Further coverage is also provided for trans-national entities (European Union, United Nations, etc.) and sub-national legislative units (states, provinces, etc.). Regulations : Full scope of proposed and enacted regulations, including hearings, whitepapers, and intergovernmental consultations across relevant ministries and agencies – with primary and secondary sourcing from such outlets as the Official Journal of the EU, LegislationUK, and others.

Information and data that are easily viewable by multiple government relations team members in a single view.

Superior human-generated policy analysis and reporting that provides deeper context and understanding of policy developments around the world.

Alert notifications on key policy developments to enable rapid response and action.

“By further expanding FiscalNote’s global policy solutions with the introduction of our market-leading Dashboard, we are empowering the world’s most influential decision makers with more data and insights than ever to monitor and act on critical policy and stakeholder information from over 80 countries, providing vastly greater coverage than any other source,” said Josh Resnik, FiscalNote President and COO. “Leading executives and policy makers can now more efficiently and effectively stay up-to-date, take action, coordinate across teams, and report on important developments on a global scale with confidence. The Global Policy Dashboard is the essential tool for enterprises operating in multiple jurisdictions around the world, as FiscalNote continues to set the gold standard as the most comprehensive, all-in-one solution in the marketplace.”

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leader in policy and global intelligence. By uniquely combining data, technology, and insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

