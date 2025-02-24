FiscalNote Engages Palantir’s Former Head of Federal Contracting John Lee to Support the Implementation of the Company’s Market-Leading AI & Tech Solutions to Accelerate Government Efficiencies

Lee Served as Head of Contracts for Palantir’s U.S. Government Vertical, as the Company Saved the U.S. Government Hundreds of Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE), a leading provider of AI-driven policy and intelligence solutions, today announced the engagement of John Lee, former Head of Contracts for Palantir’s U.S. Government Vertical, as a Senior Strategic Advisor. In this role, Lee will leverage his deep expertise in government technology implementation and contracting to support FiscalNote’s continuing mission to equip the public sector with cutting-edge AI and data-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency, responsiveness, and decision-making.

FiscalNote’s technology solutions, including its CQ information service, help the U.S. government save money and operate more efficiently and effectively by automating policy monitoring, streamlining compliance, and providing AI-driven insights for smarter decision-making. FiscalNote’s technology platforms offer an AI-powered pipeline of data and information that reduces manual research and tasks, supports the government’s national security efforts by providing critical information efficiently, eliminates redundant efforts, and enables agencies to monitor the ways in which other federal, state, and local public sector entities are implementing government priorities. With FiscalNote’s products, including the Company’s recently launched PolicyNote platform, agencies across the federal government can allocate resources more effectively and stay ahead of legislative and regulatory changes. These efficiencies lead to cost savings, improved transparency, and better outcomes for taxpayers.

With extensive experience driving the adoption of transformative technology in federal agencies, Lee has a proven track record of enabling the U.S. government to leverage innovative platforms for better efficiency, agility, and insight. Throughout his career, Lee has worked at the intersection of technology, contracting, and mission-critical government operations, ensuring that a wide array of entities across the public sector are empowered with the tools they need to process vast amounts of information and drive data-backed decisions in real-time, with optimal efficiency.

“FiscalNote empowers government entities to operate more efficiently by driving cost savings, improved transparency, and better outcomes for taxpayers. John’s expertise in bringing next-generation technology to the federal government aligns perfectly with FiscalNote’s ongoing efforts to empower decision-makers with efficient, AI-powered insights that streamline and optimize complex government operations,” said Josh Resnik, CEO and President of FiscalNote. “John’s proven leadership and renowned legacy of delivering results for the public sector – which FiscalNote’s platforms and information have done so effectively for a decade – makes him an invaluable addition as an advisor to our team.”

Lee has spent his career advising dual-tech companies – those serving both the commercial and government sectors – on how to navigate federal contracting, implement mission-driven product strategies, and drive technology adoption at scale. Lee’s advisory role with FiscalNote will focus on optimizing the company's approach to government technology adoption, contracting strategy, and AI-driven efficiency solutions across the entire public sector.

“I’ve seen firsthand how technology – when implemented effectively – can transform government operations, streamline decision-making, and drive measurable efficiencies,” said John Lee. “FiscalNote’s AI-driven policy and intelligence solutions are uniquely positioned to help federal entities across the public sector ecosystem operate with greater speed and precision, and I’m excited to support their work in delivering these critical capabilities to government leaders.”

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is the leading SaaS provider of policy and regulatory intelligence. By uniquely combining proprietary AI technology, comprehensive data, and decades of trusted analysis, FiscalNote helps customers manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered solutions that deliver critical insights, enabling efficient decision making and giving organizations the competitive edge they need. Home to CQ, Roll Call, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

Media

Nicholas Graham

FiscalNote

press@fiscalnote.com



Investor Relations

Bob Burrows

FiscalNote

IR@fiscalnote.com