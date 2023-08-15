FiscalNote Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary and First Year as a Public Company With Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony at New York Stock Exchange

FiscalNote Marks a Decade of AI Innovation and Global Leadership in Legal, Regulatory, and Policy Intelligence

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, celebrated the dual 10-year anniversary of its founding and its first year anniversary as a public company today when Chairman, CEO & Co-founder Tim Hwang rang the Opening Bell with FiscalNote Co-founder Gerald Yao at the New York Stock Exchange.









FiscalNote was founded on June 11, 2013, and became a publicly listed company on the NYSE on August 1, 2022.

With its public markets entry last year, Hwang became one of the youngest Asian American CEO/Co-founders on the New York Stock Exchange. The past year has brought additional significant milestones and achievements to the Company as it continues its customer expansion, growth, and AI-driven innovation journey with three strategic acquisitions, new AI partnerships with OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, an array of recently-launched, groundbreaking AI products – including FiscalNote Risk Connector and FiscalNoteGPT, its first Sustainability Overview, the Company’s addition to the Russell 3000 Index, and a number of industry and leadership awards and newly granted patents.

“FiscalNote was founded in 2013 with the vision of creating a more transparent and knowledgeable world, where our leaders have the tools and data they need to make more informed decisions and take action to meet their objectives,” Hwang said. “Today, ten years later, that need is greater than ever. It’s an honor to be back at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the one-year anniversary of our entry into the public markets. We are also celebrating a decade of innovation and leadership in using AI and advanced data analytics to help the world’s organizations, corporations, governments, and decision makers better understand, manage, and navigate our increasingly complex and volatile political and economic environment, as well as the multitude of policies, legislation, and regulations being developed every day. I am grateful and thankful for everyone who has helped FiscalNote on our journey to becoming one of the most consequential companies of our era – especially every FiscalNoter who has contributed to our success now and over the years with their pioneering spirit, dedication, and commitment to our mission.”

“This special moment is the direct result of the unparalleled determination, talent, and effort of FiscalNote team members past and present – and that is what makes today truly unique and significant,” said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “In our past year as a public company we have transformed the way we do business and serve our customers with innovative and award-winning products, placing a focus on driving compounding, profitable growth that serves as the foundation for the next exciting chapter of our history. Today, we also salute our thousands of global customers and shareholders who have placed their confidence and trust in us. Our commitment to delivering exceptional value and results in return has never been stronger – and we believe the best is yet to come.”

A recorded, archived video of Hwang, Yao, and other FiscalNoters ringing the Opening Bell at NYSE can be found here and here, and on NYSE’s social media channels.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leader in policy and global intelligence. By uniquely combining data, technology, and insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

Contacts

Media

Nicholas Graham



FiscalNote



press@fiscalnote.com

Investor Relations

Sara Buda



FiscalNote



IR@fiscalnote.com