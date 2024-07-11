FiscalNote Announces Third Annual Corporate Sustainability Overview for FY2023

Company’s Overview Covers Environmental Sustainability, Social Initiatives, and Governance

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced the publication of its third annual corporate Sustainability Overview, “Our Progress Toward a Sustainable Future: FiscalNote’s Sustainability & Social Impact Efforts”, which outlines related programs and initiatives for the 2023 calendar year.





FiscalNote’s Overview covers the following areas: Environmental Sustainability (including emissions and Scope reporting), Social Initiatives (including Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging & Accessibility), Governance (including ethics, security & data privacy, and compliance measures), and the company’s sustainability focus for 2024.

In the 2023 overview, Tim Hwang, FiscalNote’s Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, states: “In an information ecosystem that often presents confusing and contradictory challenges, FiscalNote aims to help customers cut through the noise, discern what is important, and take action. At FiscalNote, we are committed to empowering organizations with AI-enabled workflow tools to manage their regulatory, geopolitical, and operational risks globally. As we expand our offerings, we remain committed to helping our customers navigate the complexities of the regulatory environment, including emerging ESG policies, effectively. Throughout this 2023 Sustainability Overview, we are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to creating lasting, positive change while also driving efficiency, value for our customers and shareholders, and innovation in our services.”

Gerald Yao, FiscalNote’s Co-founder, Chief Strategy Officer, and Global Head of ESG, provides more background about FiscalNote’s sustainability efforts in a Medium post available here.

To access FiscalNote’s 2023 Sustainability Overview, please visit https://fiscalnote.com/fiscalnote-sustainability-2023.

The Company’s previous Sustainability Overviews are also available, covering calendar years 2021 and 2022.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leader in policy and global intelligence. By uniquely combining data, technology, and insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Dragonfly, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

