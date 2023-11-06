FiscalNote Announces Expansion of Global Policy and Analysis Coverage to Include China

New Offering Covers China’s National and Provincial Legislative and Regulatory Policy Developments, and Marks Latest Enhancement to FiscalNote’s Extensive, Industry-Leading Global Policy Dashboard of More Than 80 Countries

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced the expansion of its global policy coverage to include the People’s Republic of China – adding to its existing market-leading coverage of over 80 countries that provides unparalleled legislative and regulatory monitoring, tracking, news, and analysis to customers who are the world’s most important and influential decision makers.





Today, government affairs, compliance, legal, and risk mitigation professionals face an array of hurdles when seeking to stay informed about the wide range of issues and policy developments emanating from China that impact their enterprises or organizations. From a lack of timely updates on emerging policy developments, to an inability to comprehensively monitor legislative and regulatory activity or receive insights and analysis provided by China experts, today’s C-suite executives and stakeholders across the enterprise face major challenges in their ability to monitor, track, and act upon critical Chinese laws and regulations at multiple levels of the country’s policy making apparatus.

To address this, FiscalNote’s comprehensive coverage of China’s policy and regulatory activity includes legislative developments of the National People’s Congress (NPC) – such as five-year and one-year plans, meeting content of both the NPC and its committees, national-level public consultations, and all enacted laws – while also incorporating the national-level State Council and government departments including ministries and agencies. The coverage further extends to proposed and enacted laws, regulations, and public consultations at the local level across China’s myriad autonomous regions, provinces, and municipalities.

“China’s emergence as a global policy making power player is transformational and deeply impactful for enterprises and organizations worldwide who have operations in, or conduct business with, China’s public and commercial sectors. Almost every corner of the global economy is now, or soon will be, affected by decisions made in Beijing, as well as in the country’s provinces and departments. The acceleration and broad touchpoints of China’s policymaking and regulatory activity have challenged stakeholders with very limited access and insights into the nation’s policy making ecosystem, hindering their ability to proactively navigate evolving developments, mitigate risk, or discover opportunities. FiscalNote’s expansion of coverage to include China equips our customers with essential monitoring, crucial updates, and timely analysis of legislative and regulatory activity in the second largest economy in the world,” said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote.

FiscalNote global clients who leverage the new China policy coverage will gain access to customized and comprehensive analysis and intelligence which monitors, reviews, and curates policy developments in China relevant to their key issue areas and operational needs; summaries of new policy initiatives and accompanying analysis highlighting the legislative or regulatory implications; policy intelligence compiled and delivered in shareable reports; analysis of legislative or regulatory implications, next steps, and stakeholder analysis; and direct web links to view the original, full legislation or regulatory documents.

Examples of recent national laws and regulations in China that FiscalNote’s coverage provides include:

The Standing Committee of the National Peopleʼs Congress: initiated its third public consultation to amend the Company Law – with new provisions intended to improve corporate governance and attract foreign investors.

Ministry of Science and Technology: issued new measures to strengthen ethics in AI-related research and innovation – with new compliance requirements for public and private entities conducting scientific and technological activity.

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: launched public consultations to regulate the opening of telecommunications businesses to private capital, with references to the prevention of interference in the interactions between online platforms and third parties.

Cyberspace Administration of China: opened public consultations on draft regulations to ease requirements for data transfers outside of the Chinese territory.

FiscalNote also provides coverage on local China laws and regulations, such as those in:

Guangdong Province

Jiangsu Province

Beijing Municipality

Chongqing Municipality

The addition of China policy coverage further expands FiscalNote’s worldwide tracking and monitoring capabilities through its Global Policy Dashboard, which contains laws and regulations curated from primary international sources around the world, allowing customers to quickly and proactively scan the policy landscape to stay informed about global policy insights using intuitive features, interactive maps and customizable charts, and a user-friendly interface.

