FIS Tops Global Core Banking Technology Providers Ranking

FIS has been ranked highest in the Everest Group Leading 50™ Core Banking Technology Providers 2024 report.

The report evaluates core banking technology providers based on revenue, customer base, module coverage, innovation, and client geographical coverage.

FIS topped the list due to its robust capabilities, global reach, and continuous innovation in core banking solutions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has topped the Everest Group Leading 50™ Core Banking Technology Providers 2024 ranking. This recognition underscores FIS’ dedication to investing in and delivering financial technologies for financial institutions of all sizes, helping them to unlock seamless, end-to-end experiences for consumers and businesses, and bring the world’s money into harmony.

The Everest Group Leading 50™ report is a global ranking of the foremost technology providers of core banking platforms for the retail and commercial banking industry. The ranking is based on multiple parameters including revenue and customer base, module coverage, innovation and investment, and client geographical coverage.

FIS stood out for its comprehensive suite of core banking solutions, including cloud-native platforms. These can be tailored to financial institutions of all types, sizes and geographies, as well as facilitating technology integrations and strategic partnerships that drive operational efficiency and innovation. FIS continues to enhance its capabilities, helping financial institutions unlock consistent efficiency, stability, and compliance to meet the evolving demands of the digital economy.

Melissa Cullen, head of core banking solutions at FIS, commented, " We are honored to be recognized by Everest Group as the number one core banking technology provider in this prestigious ranking. As our banking clients navigate challenging conditions, our modern core platforms are helping to break down barriers - bringing clarity to complexity, uniting the disconnected, and enabling them to scale.”

Ronak Doshi, Partner at Everest Group said, " FIS has been listed at the top of Everest Group’s inaugural Leading 50™ Core Banking Technology Providers 2024 research. This is attributed to its comprehensive coverage across all core banking modules, strong industry partnerships with system integrators, hyper scalers, and other technology partners along with a well-diversified clientele. We have also recognized its stronghold in the North American market and a significant presence in serving the credit union segment."

" FIS’ breadth of functionality, coupled with continued investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data & Analytics (D&A), and SaaS, has further bolstered its value proposition for banks modernizing their core banking technology stacks while enhancing customer experience, strengthening security and compliance, and driving operational efficiencies," Ronak Doshi of Everest Group added.

