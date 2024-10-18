FIS to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 4, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, will announce third quarter 2024 financial results on Mon., Nov. 4, 2024, prior to market open.





The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Contacts

Kim Snider



Senior Vice President



FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications



904.438.6278



kim.snider@fisglobal.com

George Mihalos



Senior Vice President



Head of Investor Relations



904.438.6119



georgios.mihalos@fisglobal.com