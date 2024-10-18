Home Business Wire FIS to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 4, 2024
Business Wire

FIS to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 4, 2024

di Business Wire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, will announce third quarter 2024 financial results on Mon., Nov. 4, 2024, prior to market open.


The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Contacts

Kim Snider

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications

904.438.6278

kim.snider@fisglobal.com

George Mihalos

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations

904.438.6119

georgios.mihalos@fisglobal.com

Articoli correlati

PensionPro, Finch Partner to Automate the Collection of Critical Plan Sponsor Information

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Partnership Reduces Manual Work for TPAs and Streamlines Plan Administration HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmericanTCS’s PensionPro, a provider of workflow automation...
Continua a leggere

Frontier Receives Grants to Expand Access to High-Speed Fiber Internet in Connecticut

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company will bring fast, reliable connectivity to unserved and underserved homes and businesses across the state DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR): What...
Continua a leggere

Arch Insurance Wins PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Award for Technology Innovation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Arch APEX℠ Digital Portal Recognized for innovating accident insurance quoting process HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch Insurance North America (Arch Insurance,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php