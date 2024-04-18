Home Business Wire FIS to Report First Quarter 2024 Results on May 6, 2024; Will...
FIS to Report First Quarter 2024 Results on May 6, 2024; Will Host Investor Conference on May 7, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, will report first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, May 6, 2024, after the market close.


The company will host a webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 4:30 p.m. (EDT) on Monday, May 6, 2024. There will be no Q&A portion to this call.

The company will then host a live Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) at the New York Stock Exchange. At the conference, the FIS executive leadership team will provide an update on the company’s strategy and a medium-term financial outlook. The company will be holding a live Q&A session for institutional investors and covering analysts.

To access the webcasts and related presentation materials for both events, please visit the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com. Replays of both events will be available after their respective conclusions on the homepage.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

