FIS Teams Up with Fulham FC: A Game-Changer for London’s Fintech Scene

Key facts





FIS has partnered with Fulham Football Club to create a centre for innovation at the Fulham Pier.

The state-of-the-art Markers, presented by FIS suite will support Fulham’s vision of a dynamic and inclusive destination environment for business leaders in West London.

FIS pledges commitment to local community with a £25,000 Fulham FC Foundation donation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) and Fulham Football Club have together announced a new partnership, unveiling the state-of-the-art Markers, presented by FIS, an innovation space and technology hub at the new Fulham Pier.

Fulham Pier, which is part of the redevelopment of Fulham’s riverside stand, is London’s newest riverfront destination, with restaurants and cafes, a hotel, spa and members’ club all overlooking the Thames. The Pier is part of Fulham’s vision for the future, a dynamic and inclusive environment that integrates state-of-the-art technology, provides cultural and recreational activities, and fosters community engagement.

The new Markers, presented by FIS innovation centre will support Fulham’s vision for the future by providing a destination for business leaders in a ‘town centre’ within West London. Leaders will benefit from industry events, client conferences and a space to collaborate and share new ideas that foster business growth across the money lifecycle in the UK and beyond, starting with a panel today on innovation with attendees including Fulham FC owner Shahid Khan and Fulham FC CEO Alistair Mackintosh. The venue will also be available to serve as an EMEA hub for FIS’ FinTech Accelerator Program, and host the next iteration of its InnovateIN48 experiential development competition.

Ellyn Raftery, chief marketing and communications officer at FIS said: “ London’s rich history in financial services, technology, and emerging fintech start-ups makes it the perfect place for us to set up our newest innovation centre and add to our vast footprint in this key financial market. FIS’ vision is to unlock financial technology to the world and drive the global economy. This partnership with Fulham is a proof point of our commitment to fintech innovation and community engagement. By working together with UK entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry partners, we can continue advancing the future of banking, payments and investments.”

Alistair Mackintosh, CEO at Fulham, said: “ We already know the immense potential of the Fulham Pier with its strategic riverside location and the unique opportunities it presents as the only stadium revival of its kind in Europe. The partnership with FIS with its Markers, presented by FIS suite is another important facet for our business community. The Markers, presented by FIS suite will serve as a cutting-edge technology incubator, fostering a culture of innovation that is expected to make Fulham Pier one of the most coveted destinations in West London. This initiative underscores the significant role that fintech sandboxes play in driving technological advancement and community engagement, positioning Fulham Pier as a beacon of forward-thinking development.”

As part of its commitment to fostering community growth, FIS has pledged £25,000 to Fulham FC Foundation. This donation aims to empower over 100 young individuals aged 11–30 by equipping them with qualifications that facilitate access to employment, education, and training opportunities. Through this strategic investment, FIS seeks to drive positive change within the local community, ensuring a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Contacts

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278



Senior Vice President



FIS Global Marketing and Communications



kim.snider@fisglobal.com