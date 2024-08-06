FIS Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook

Second quarter GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.43 and Adjusted EPS of $1.36

Revenue increased 3% on a GAAP basis and 4% on an adjusted basis to $2.5 billion

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 40.1%

Repurchased $1.1 billion of shares in the second quarter and announces new $3 billion share repurchase authorization

Raises full-year revenue outlook, increases low-end of adjusted EBITDA outlook and raises adjusted EPS outlook

“Our results reflect the continued positive momentum of the business as we delivered on our financial commitments for the sixth consecutive quarter, and are once again raising our full-year outlook,” said FIS CEO and President Stephanie Ferris. “We are excited by the new sales momentum we are seeing across the business. FIS continues to execute on its strategy laid out at Investor Day to unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle. We are confident in our ability to deliver on our full-year outlook and committed to delivering double-digit total return to our shareholders.”

Financial Reporting Considerations for Completed Worldpay Sale

On July 6, 2023, the Company announced an acceleration of its previously announced separation plan to create two highly focused global companies with greater strategic flexibility. FIS signed a definitive agreement to sell a 55% stake in its Worldpay Merchant Solutions business to private equity funds managed by GTCR (the “Worldpay Sale”). The Worldpay Sale was completed on January 31, 2024.

Unless otherwise noted, all results are presented on a continuing operations basis and exclude the results of the Worldpay Merchant Solutions business that was classified as discontinued operations as of the third quarter of 2023.

Following the close of the Worldpay Sale on January 31, 2024, FIS retains a non-controlling 45% ownership interest in a new standalone joint venture, Worldpay Holdco, LLC (“Worldpay”), and records its proportionate share of Worldpay’s earnings (loss) in the “Equity method investment earnings (loss), net of tax” (“EMI”) line of the income statement.

Capital Allocation Update

The Company remains committed to shareholder returns and is reiterating its goal to repurchase approximately $4.0 billion of shares in 2024. The Company repurchased $1.1 billion of shares in the second quarter, and has repurchased $2.5 billion of shares year to date in 2024. Additionally, the Company continues to target a dividend payout ratio of 35% of adjusted net earnings, excluding EMI.

On August 1, 2024, FIS’ Board of Directors approved a new $3 billion share repurchase authorization. This authorization is in addition to the current outstanding share repurchase authorization, which we expect to complete by the end of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, revenue increased 3% as compared to the prior-year period to approximately $2.5 billion. GAAP net earnings attributable to common stockholders for continuing operations were $242 million or $0.43 per diluted share.

On an adjusted basis, revenue increased 4% as compared to the prior-year period primarily driven by 4% adjusted recurring revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 110 basis points (bps) over the prior-year period to 40.1% primarily driven by the Company’s cost saving initiatives and higher-margin revenue mix. Adjusted net earnings for continuing operations were approximately $754 million, and adjusted EPS increased by 79% as compared to the prior-year period to $1.36 per diluted share.

($ millions, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, % Adjusted Continuing Operations 2024 2023 Change Growth Banking Solutions Revenue 1,710 1,666 3% 3% Capital Market Solutions Revenue 722 672 7% 7% Operating Segment Total Revenue $ 2,432 $ 2,338 4% 4% Corporate and Other Revenue 57 86 (33)% – Consolidated FIS Revenue $ 2,489 $ 2,424 3% – Adjusted EBITDA $ 998 $ 945 6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40.1 % 39.0 % 110 bps Net Earnings (Loss) (GAAP) $ 242 $ 84 188% Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share (GAAP) $ 0.43 $ 0.14 207% Adjusted Net Earnings $ 754 $ 454 66% Adjusted EPS $ 1.36 $ 0.76 79%

Segment Information

Banking Solutions:



Second quarter revenue increased 3% on a GAAP basis and 3% on an adjusted basis as compared to the prior-year period to $1.7 billion, including adjusted recurring revenue growth of 3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 140 basis points as compared to the prior-year period to 44.8% primarily driven by the Company’s cost savings initiatives, and a favorable revenue mix compared to the prior year, including an increase in high-margin license revenue.

Capital Market Solutions:



Second quarter revenue increased by 7% on a GAAP basis and 7% on an adjusted basis as compared to the prior-year period to $722 million reflecting adjusted recurring revenue growth of 7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 60 basis points over the prior-year period to 50.8% primarily due to operating leverage.

Corporate and Other:



Second quarter revenue decreased by 33% as compared to the prior-year period to $57 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $134 million, including $143 million of corporate expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of June 30, 2024, debt outstanding totaled $11.2 billion. Second quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $546 million, and adjusted free cash flow was approximately $504 million. In the quarter, the Company returned $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders through $1.1 billion of share repurchases and $200 million of dividends paid.

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is introducing its third quarter outlook and, for the full-year, is raising its outlook for revenue, increasing the low-end of its adjusted EBITDA outlook and raising its outlook for adjusted EPS by approximately 3% as compared to the prior outlook to $5.03 – $5.11. The adjusted EPS outlook reflects 11 months of EMI contribution for the full-year.

($ millions, except share data) 3Q 2024 FY 2024 Revenue $2,555 – $2,570 $10,120 – $10,170 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $1,035 – $1,045 $4,115 – $4,140 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)1 $1.27 – $1.31 $5.03 – $5.11 1The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. The Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

FIS Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting in the United States. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP measures include constant currency revenue, adjusted revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures may be used in this release and/or in the attached supplemental financial information.

We believe these non-GAAP measures help investors better understand the underlying fundamentals of our business. As further described below, the non-GAAP revenue and earnings measures presented eliminate items management believes are not indicative of FIS’ operating performance. The constant currency revenue and adjusted revenue growth measures adjust for the effects of exchange rate fluctuations and exclude discontinued operations, while adjusted revenue growth also excludes revenue from Corporate and Other, giving investors further insight into our performance. Finally, adjusted free cash flow provides further information about the ability of our business to generate cash. For these reasons, management also uses these non-GAAP measures in its assessment and management of FIS’ performance.

Constant currency revenue represents reported segment revenue excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates in the current period.

Adjusted revenue growth reflects the percentage change in constant currency revenue for the current period as compared to the prior period. Constant currency revenue is calculated by applying prior-year period foreign currency exchange rates to current-period revenue. When referring to adjusted revenue growth, revenue from our Corporate and Other segment is excluded.

Adjusted EBITDA reflects net earnings (loss) before interest, other income (expense), taxes, equity method investment earnings (loss), and depreciation and amortization, and excludes certain costs that do not constitute normal, recurring, cash operating expenses necessary to operate our business. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to our segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K.

Adjusted EBITDA margin reflects adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Adjusted net earnings excludes the effect of purchase price amortization, as well as certain costs that do not constitute normal, recurring, cash operating expenses necessary to operate our business. For purposes of calculating Adjusted net earnings, our equity method investment earnings (loss) (“EMI”) from Worldpay is also adjusted to exclude certain costs and other transactions in a similar manner.

Adjusted EPS reflects adjusted net earnings, as defined above, divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted free cash flow reflects net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the net change in settlement assets and obligations and excluding certain transactions that are closely associated with non-operating activities or are otherwise non-operational in nature and not indicative of future operating cash flows, less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since we have mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Adjusted free cash flow as presented in this earnings release excludes cash flow from discontinued operations, which our management cannot freely access following the Worldpay separation.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Further, FIS’ non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures, including footnotes describing the adjustments, are provided in the attached schedules and in the Investor Relations section of the FIS website, www.fisglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release and today’s webcast contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, as well as other statements about our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about anticipated financial outcomes, including any earnings outlook or projections, projected revenue or expense synergies or dis-synergies, business and market conditions, outlook, foreign currency exchange rates, deleveraging plans, expected dividends and share repurchases of the Company, the Company’s sales pipeline and anticipated profitability and growth, plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, strategic value creation, risk profile and investment strategies, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance and any statements with respect to the future impacts of the Worldpay Sale or any agreements or arrangements entered into in connection with such transaction, the expected financial and operational results of the Company, and expectations regarding the Company’s business or organization after the separation of the Worldpay Merchant Solutions business. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “continue,” “likely,” and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results, statements of outlook and various accruals and estimates. These statements relate to future events and our future results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include the following, without limitation:

changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including those resulting from COVID-19 or other pandemics, a recession, intensified or expanded international hostilities, acts of terrorism, increased rates of inflation or interest, changes in either or both the United States and international lending, capital and financial markets or currency fluctuations;

the risk that acquired businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the integration will be more costly or more time-consuming and complex than anticipated;

the risk that cost savings and synergies anticipated to be realized from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected or that costs may be greater than anticipated;

the risks of doing business internationally;

the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations;

the risks of reduction in revenue from the elimination of existing and potential customers due to consolidation in, or new laws or regulations affecting, the banking, retail and financial services industries or due to financial failures or other setbacks suffered by firms in those industries;

changes in the growth rates of the markets for our solutions;

the amount, declaration and payment of future dividends is at the discretion of our Board of Directors and depends on, among other things, our investment opportunities, results of operations, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors that may be considered relevant by our Board of Directors, including legal and contractual restrictions;

the amount and timing of any future share repurchases is subject to, among other things, our share price, our other investment opportunities and cash requirements, our results of operations and financial condition, our future prospects and other factors that may be considered relevant by our Board of Directors and management;

failures to adapt our solutions to changes in technology or in the marketplace ;

; internal or external security or privacy breaches of our systems, including those relating to unauthorized access, theft, corruption or loss of personal information and computer viruses and other malware affecting our software or platforms, and the reactions of customers, card associations, government regulators and others to any such events;

affecting our software or platforms, and the reactions of customers, card associations, government regulators and others to any such events; the risk that implementation of software, including software updates, for customers or at customer locations or employee error in monitoring our software and platforms may result in the corruption or loss of data or customer information, interruption of business operations, outages, exposure to liability claims or loss of customers;

the risk that partners and third parties may fail to satisfy their legal obligations to us;

risks associated with managing pension cost, cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy;

the reaction of current and potential customers to communications from us or regulators regarding information security, risk management, internal audit or other matters;

risks associated with the expected benefits and costs of the separation of the Worldpay Merchant Solutions business, including the risk that the expected benefits of the transaction or any contingent purchase price will not be realized within the expected timeframe, in full or at all, or that dis-synergies may be greater than anticipated;

the risk that the costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the separation of the Worldpay business will exceed our estimates or otherwise adversely affect our business or operations;

the impact of the separation of Worldpay on our businesses, including the impact on relationships with customers, governmental authorities, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties;

the risk that the earnings from our minority stake in the Worldpay business will be less than we anticipate;

competitive pressures on pricing related to the decreasing number of community banks in the U.S., the development of new disruptive technologies competing with one or more of our solutions, increasing presence of international competitors in the U.S. market and the entry into the market by global banks and global companies with respect to certain competitive solutions, each of which may have the impact of unbundling individual solutions from a comprehensive suite of solutions we provide to many of our customers;

the failure to innovate in order to keep up with new emerging technologies, which could impact our solutions and our ability to attract new, or retain existing, customers;

an operational or natural disaster at one of our major operations centers;

failure to comply with applicable requirements of payment networks or changes in those requirements;

fraud by bad actors; and

other risks detailed elsewhere in the “Risk Factors” and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake (and expressly disclaim) any obligation and do not intend to publicly update or review any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Earnings Release Supplemental Financial Information August 6, 2024 Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) – Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 Exhibit C Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Exhibit D Supplemental Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue Growth – Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Exhibit E Supplemental Disaggregation of Revenue – Recast and Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Exhibit F Supplemental Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow Measures – Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Exhibit G Supplemental GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations – Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Exhibit H Supplemental Financial Information – Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Exhibit I Supplemental Financial Information of Worldpay Holdco, LLC – Unaudited for the three and five months ended June 30, 2024

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)— UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit A Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 2,489 $ 2,424 $ 4,957 $ 4,821 Cost of revenue 1,538 1,519 3,091 3,086 Gross profit 951 905 1,866 1,735 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 609 553 1,182 1,073 Asset impairments 4 1 18 1 Other operating (income) expense, net – related party (40 ) — (73 ) — Operating income (loss) 378 351 739 661 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (43 ) (160 ) (120 ) (302 ) Other income (expense), net (13 ) (77 ) (167 ) (113 ) Total other income (expense), net (56 ) (237 ) (287 ) (415 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes and equity method investment earnings (loss) 322 114 452 246 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 89 29 116 65 Equity method investment earnings (loss), net of tax 10 — (76 ) — Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 243 85 260 181 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1 (6,679 ) 709 (6,634 ) Net earnings (loss) 244 (6,594 ) 969 (6,453 ) Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from discontinued operations — (1 ) — (2 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to FIS common stockholders $ 243 $ (6,596 ) $ 968 $ (6,456 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to FIS: Continuing operations $ 242 $ 84 $ 259 $ 180 Discontinued operations 1 (6,680 ) 709 (6,636 ) Total $ 243 $ (6,596 ) $ 968 $ (6,456 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to FIS: Continuing operations $ 0.44 $ 0.14 $ 0.46 $ 0.30 Discontinued operations — (11.28 ) 1.25 (11.21 ) Total $ 0.44 $ (11.14 ) $ 1.71 $ (10.91 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to FIS: Continuing operations $ 0.43 $ 0.14 $ 0.46 $ 0.30 Discontinued operations — (11.28 ) 1.25 (11.21 ) Total $ 0.44 $ (11.14 ) $ 1.71 $ (10.91 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 554 592 565 592 Diluted 557 592 567 592 Amounts in table may not sum or calculate due to rounding.

