FIS Post Trade Processing Platform Recognized with Awards Trifecta for Functional Excellence and Innovation

The FIS Post Trade Processing Platform has won three Best of awards across North America, Europe and APAC.

The cloud -based platform helps address post-trade challenges faced by sell-side financial institutions, including processing complexity, regulatory and market changes, legacy technology, and the need for global cross-asset coverage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has won a trifecta of awards across North America, Europe and APAC for its FIS Post Trade Processing Platform. The cutting-edge, cloud-based SaaS platform streamlines workflows, combining middle-office, accounting, settlement, securities lending, corporate actions, collateral management, and treasury all on one powerful integrated platform.

The real-time, flexible, and resilient platform has been awarded the following:

These prestigious industry awards sponsored by Waters Technology and FTF News Technology/Financial Technologies Forum celebrate and recognize financial services solutions that deliver operational efficiency, transparency and innovation while enabling collaboration, regulatory compliance and risk management.

Why the FIS Post Trade Processing Platform Matters

Operational risk management, regulatory changes, technological advancements, automation and shortening settlement cycles are leading sell-side financial institutions to elevate their post-trade processes.

The FIS Post Trade Processing Platform is a modern cloud-based SaaS solution for post trade processing across securities, derivatives, and digital assets. The real-time solution is secure and scalable, and available in modules allowing customers to select elements that best fit their specific requirements. It supports a wide range of asset classes, providing a comprehensive offering on a single, integrated platform that helps future-proof businesses, reduce costs, minimize risk, and drive operational efficiency.

Nasser Khodri, President, Capital Markets at FIS said: “ It’s more crucial now, than ever, for sell-side financial institutions to optimize their post-trade process. The FIS Post Trade Processing Platform helps brokers and dealers remain compliant with regulations and deal with volume increases, connect their infrastructure to gain efficiencies and control and manage costs by optimizing their inventories and minimizing balance sheet impacts. Achieving recognition through these awards is a testament to our commitment to help our clients navigate the changing post-trade landscape and unlock financial technology to the world.”

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

