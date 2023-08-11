FIS Named Top 200 Fintech Company for Digital Banking Solutions in Inaugural CNBC Ranking

Key facts:









CNBC selected FIS from 1,500 companies that are building innovative, tech-enabled and finance-related products and services.

Ranking names FIS a top fintech company in the Digital Banking Solutions category.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has been recognized in CNBC’s inaugural list of the top 200 global fintech companies.

CNBC named FIS a top fintech company in the Digital Banking Solutions category based on how it measured against a set of key performance indicators, including total number of users, volumes and revenues.

“ We believe FIS has the most robust combination of banking products, including core processing, digital solutions, payment and money movement, all built with the goal of enabling our clients to deliver more seamless customer experiences and grow their businesses,” said John Durrant, Banking Solutions President at FIS. “ FIS clients and their customers around the world rely on these solutions every day to move money and manage their financial lives. We are proud to see our solutions stand out at a time when the demand for financial innovation continues to grow and play such a key role in our world.”

Recently, FIS’ banking solutions were also recognized by Celent with three XCelent Awards in the Advanced Technology, Customer Base and Breadth of Functionality categories.

Read more about CNBC’s research and see the complete list in this recent article.

