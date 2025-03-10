FIS Launches Treasury GPT, a Pioneering AI-based Product Support Tool for the Treasury Industry

Key Facts

FIS’ Treasury GPT, an AI-powered product support tool, is the first large language learning model dedicated to FIS Treasury Management solutions and one of the first for the treasury industry as a whole.

By being directly embedded in FIS Treasury and Risk Manager: Integrity Edition, users will benefit from immediate support and advice for queries pertaining to platform configuration, product information, and best practices for use of the solution.

The solution also won the “Best Solution Innovation in AI” category at the 2025 Treasury Management International Awards for Innovation & Excellence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced the launch of FIS Treasury and Risk Manager - Treasury GPT, a proprietary generative AI-driven product support tool embedded within its FIS Treasury and Risk Manager – Integrity Edition (“Integrity”). In collaboration with Microsoft, the tool uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service for enhanced data and risk management, and quickly generates responses on queries pertaining to product usability, client configuration, policies and best practices for use of the solution. As the first such solution for FIS’ Treasury Management offerings and one of the first for the treasury management industry as a whole, the announcement underscores FIS' commitment to unlocking efficiency and value for money in motion, providing treasurers with innovative tools to more efficiently manage risk, combat cost pressures and drive growth.

“ Corporate treasurers have a major role to play in their organizations, but emerging risks and expanded responsibilities can create disharmony and disruption to their strategies and workflows,” said JP James, head of Treasury and Risk at FIS. “ In this fast-changing environment, having access to the best tools and innovations is what will keep corporate treasurers ahead of the curve. By launching Treasury GPT, we’re giving our customers a competitive edge that can unlock the power and capabilities of FIS solutions and steer their companies to growth.”

Why Treasury GPT Matters

According to PwC, 89% of CEOs using generative AI in their businesses say it will impact their business model in the next three years, illustrating the benefits that businesses are finding with the technology once put to use effectively. As a pioneering solution in the industry, Treasury GPT references product documentation and uses machine learning through Azure OpenAI Service to quickly provide FIS users with high-quality, informed guidance, enabling them to focus less on low-value administrative tasks and more on liquidity management and strategy.

Notably, Treasury GPT also won the “Best Solution Innovation in AI” category at the 2025 Treasury Management International Awards for Innovation & Excellence.

“ As modern business management becomes increasingly complex, we continue to identify opportunities to help drive digital transformation for people, organizations, and industries around the world,” said Jacqueline O’Flanagan, head of Financial Services for the Americas at Microsoft. “ Treasury GPT addresses a host of efficiency and workflow challenges for corporate treasurers and CFOs, and integrating with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service empowers those leaders to drive growth and manage new risks.”

“ FIS has been hyper-focused on infusing their cutting-edge treasury applications with the very latest advanced technology like machine learning and generative artificial intelligence,” said Kevin Permenter, senior research director, Financial Applications at IDC, a leading global market intelligence firm. “ Treasury GPT is certain to bring immediate productivity and empowerment benefits to its users, and I look forward to seeing how it evolves going forwards.”

As an extension of the collaboration with Microsoft, FIS also announces today it will migrate Integrity to Microsoft Azure. As an illustration of the company’s commitment to harnessing the benefits of cloud-native technology, the move seeks to enhance Integrity’s scalability, security and data-processing performance.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

For More Information

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Communications

kim.snider@fisglobal.com