FIS Launches New Trade Matching Solution to Revolutionize the UK Securities Finance Market

Key facts





FIS has launched its new Securities Finance Matching Platform in the UK for lenders and borrowers.

The solution will facilitate secure, scalable, and cost-effective straight-through processing of securities finance trades.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has launched its new automated matching and execution platform for securities finance trades in the UK.

The Securities Finance Matching Platform uses smart automated matching technology to facilitate secure, scalable and cost-effective straight-through processing of securities finance trades. The innovative cloud-native solution seeks to bolster resilience by providing a brand-new enhanced route to market that mitigates single-point-of-failure risk.

Why Securities Finance Matching Platform Matters

With increasing volumes and tightening margins in the securities finance market, higher levels of automation are crucial for both lenders and borrowers of all sizes, who are looking to drive down costs and increase efficiency.

FIS’ new Securities Finance Matching Platform aims to address these challenges by delivering the most economic match swiftly, accurately, and securely. The automated solution identifies the best-match scenario by automating the evaluation of multiple factors involved in securities trading including fee or rebate rate, capital requirements, transaction and reporting costs, as well as counter-party trading patterns.

These enhanced capabilities seek to help customers to achieve the greatest possible depth and liquidity in the market, all while enhancing risk management by mitigating single-point-of-failure risk.

Nasser Khodri, Head of Capital Markets, FIS said: “ In an industry where margins are tightening and market volumes are increasing, efficiency and automation have become paramount. Lenders and borrowers have been searching for a service provider that can offer superior, automated matching services, reducing manual intervention for the most economical outcome. FIS’ new solution, coupled with our scale and industry expertise, will be transformative in securities lending, and by unlocking financial technology to the world we will be helping these financial institutions to reduce costs, minimize risks, and enhance returns.”

The solution, the newest component of the FIS Securities Finance and Collateral Management product suite, is swiftly gaining interest among financial institutions, with many UK clients expected to come on board in the coming months. Non-UK institutions will be able to join the Platform with the planned expansion into EU and U.S. markets, pending additional regulatory approvals.

About FIS

FIS is a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses and developers. We improve the digital transformation of our financial economy, advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests. We provide the confidence made possible when reliability meets innovation, helping our clients run, grow and protect their business. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500®. FIS is incorporated under the laws of the State of Georgia as Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., and our stock is traded under the trading symbol “FIS” on the New York Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and X (@FISGlobal).

Contacts

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278



Senior Vice President



FIS Global Marketing and Communications



kim.snider@fisglobal.com