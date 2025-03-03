FIS Earns Chartis Research Awards, Securing Top Rankings Across Trading and Asset Services

Key Facts

Chartis Research recognizes FIS as a leader across key areas of trading, asset services, and credit solutions that help make clients investment strategies work harder.

FIS also claimed the No. 1 position in the Chartis BuySide Platforms 2024 Ranking.

The accolades reflect FIS’ history of delivering innovative, end-to-end solutions that can address the evolving needs of the capital markets industry.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, has been recognized by Chartis Research as an industry leader in several vendor evaluation reports for its robust suite of end-to-end trading and asset services solutions. This recognition further demonstrates FIS' comprehensive capabilities to help serving the world’s capital markets and underscores its position as the leading technology provider for the world’s money at work.

FIS claimed the No. 1 position in the Chartis BuySide Platforms 2024 ranking. Additional achievements in the report include:

Award Winner in Functionality: Front-to-Back/Cross-Asset (Chartis Category)

(Chartis Category) Award Winner in Investment Lifecycle: Overall (Industries Category)

(Industries Category) Award Winner in Investment Lifecycle: Private Equity (Industries Category)

(Industries Category) Award Winner in Buy-Side Client Reporting (Solutions Category)

As part of Chartis’ 2024 Buyside Platforms report, the BuySide Platforms Ranking seeks to recognize the technology and services that are shaping the trends of tomorrow’s buy-side ecosystem, such as the growing consolidation of classical asset management, the diversification of asset classes, the broadening of business’ structural support and the continued move into private markets.

Chartis Research also recognized FIS for its industry leadership in other reports, including:

Category Leader – Chartis KYC Solutions and Data Solutions 2024 report : Recognized for technological innovation and strategic leadership in the evolving know-your-customer (KYC) landscape

: Recognized for technological innovation and strategic leadership in the evolving know-your-customer (KYC) landscape Category Leader – Chartis Credit Portfolio Management Solutions 2024 Quadrant Update: Honored for its role in shaping future technology trends and advancements in credit portfolio management

" These prestigious recognitions validate our commitment to technology innovation in the world’s money lifecycle, while positioning our clients for success in today's dynamic market environment," said Andres Choussy, head of Trading and Asset Services, at FIS. " FIS’ recognition as a leader across multiple categories reflects the depth and breadth of our capabilities in trading and asset services that help build an invincible foundation from front to back to optimize a financial ecosystem. We will continue investing in technology that empowers our clients and makes money work more seamlessly across the money lifecycle."

Chartis Research is a globally recognized provider of market analysis and insights on risk technology. Its reports benchmark industry leaders, identifying providers that deliver essential tools and advanced solutions to drive asset management, risk assessment, and operational efficiency.

For more information about FIS Trading and Asset Solutions, visit www.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Communications

kim.snider@fisglobal.com