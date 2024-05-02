First Two WorldView Legion Spacecraft Performing Well After Launch

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxar Intelligence, provider of secure, precise geospatial intelligence, today confirmed the first two WorldView Legion satellites are performing well after being launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket earlier today from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.





Shortly after launch, the satellites deployed their solar arrays and began receiving and sending signals. These satellites will undergo commissioning, and Maxar Intelligence expects first images from the spacecraft later this spring.

These two satellites are part of a first block of six WorldView Legion satellites. When these six satellites join Maxar Intelligence’s constellation, the business will be able to collect imagery of the most rapidly changing areas on Earth as frequently as every 20 to 30 minutes.

“The successful launch of the first two WorldView Legion satellites represents a transformational moment for our business,” said Maxar Intelligence CEO Dan Smoot. “These first-of-a-kind satellites will extend the quality and capability of our industry-leading constellation, tripling our ability to collect 30 cm-class imagery with high revisit rates and at more varied times throughout the day—meaning faster, more actionable insights for our customers. Thank you to all team members across Maxar who have worked tirelessly on this program to get us to this moment.”

Built by Maxar Space Systems, the two Earth observation satellites are the first Maxar 500TM series high-stability platforms to reach space. WorldView Legion spacecraft are a new approach to Earth imaging satellites. Its optical instrument, provided by Raytheon, delivers the same 30 cm-class imagery that Maxar is known for and benefits from the high stability and pointing accuracy of the Maxar 500 series bus.

“We are proud to partner with Maxar Intelligence on the WorldView Legion program,” said Maxar Space Systems CEO Chris Johnson. “We are happy to report the first two satellites launched and are performing nominally, and we remain focused on preparing to launch the additional four satellites later this year.”

Learn more about WorldView Legion’s features: https://www.maxar.com/worldview-legion

About Maxar Intelligence

Maxar Intelligence is a provider of secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

About Maxar Space Systems

Maxar Space Systems is a leading provider of comprehensive space technologies. We deliver innovative solutions to government and commercial customers helping them unlock the promise of space to solve problems on Earth and beyond. We address a broad spectrum of needs for our customers, including mission systems engineering, product design, spacecraft manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing. Maxar Space Systems is a trusted partner in commercial and government missions, combining more than 60 years of deep mission understanding with reliable performance and longevity. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Kristin Carringer



Maxar Intelligence Media Relations



+1 303-684-4352



Kristin.carringer@maxar.com

Eric Glass



Maxar Space Systems Media Relations



+1.650.852.5279



Eric.glass@maxar.com