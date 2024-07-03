First Solar, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 30, 2024

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmericanSolar–First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) (the “Company”) will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.





Conference Call Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Live Webcast: investor.firstsolar.com

Webcast Replay: Available through Thursday, August 29, 2024

Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

Contacts

First Solar Investor Relations



investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media



media@firstsolar.com