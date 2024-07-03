First Solar, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 30, 2024

Home Business Wire First Solar, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July...
TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmericanSolar–First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) (the “Company”) will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.


Conference Call Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Live Webcast: investor.firstsolar.com

Webcast Replay: Available through Thursday, August 29, 2024

  • Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

Contacts

First Solar Investor Relations

investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media

media@firstsolar.com

