First Solar, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Financial Guidance on February 27, 2024

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) (the “Company”) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, and discuss its 2024 financial guidance and outlook, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.


Conference Call Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Live Webcast: investor.firstsolar.com

Audio Replay: Available through Thursday, March 28, 2024

  • United States: 1-800-770-2030
  • Outside of the United States: 1-647-362-9199
  • Replay passcode: 99681

Webcast Replay: Available through Thursday, March 28, 2024

  • Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

