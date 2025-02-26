First Solar, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Guidance

Net sales of $4.2 billion for 2024 and $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter

Net income per diluted share of $12.02 for 2024 and $3.65 for the fourth quarter

2024 year-end net cash balance of $1.2 billion

2024 net bookings of 4.4 GW with an average selling price of 30.5 cents per watt, excluding adjusters, India domestic volume, and terminations

2025 net sales guidance of $5.3 billion to $5.8 billion

2025 earnings per diluted share guidance of $17.00 to $20.00

2025 year-end net cash balance guidance of $0.7 billion to $1.2 billion

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were $1.5 billion, an increase of $0.6 billion from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily a result of increased module sales in the fourth quarter. Net sales for the full year 2024 were $4.2 billion compared to $3.3 billion in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by a higher volume of modules sold to third parties.

The Company reported fourth quarter net income per diluted share of $3.65 and full year net income per diluted share of $12.02.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities, less debt at the end of the fourth quarter increased to $1.2 billion from $0.7 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily the result of the initial proceeds received from the sale of 2024 Section 45X tax credits and module segment operating cash flows, partially offset by capital expenditures associated with our Alabama and Louisiana facilities.

“In 2024, we continued building the foundations required for our long-term growth strategy,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. “Even as we maintained a highly selective approach to bookings, we expanded manufacturing capacity by commissioning our Alabama facility and progressed construction of our new Louisiana facility, established the infrastructure we anticipate will accelerate innovation with a new R&D center in Ohio, and produced and shipped a historic volume of modules.”

The complete 2025 guidance is as follows:

2025 Guidance (1) Net Sales $5.3B to $5.8B Gross Margin (2) $2.45B to $2.75B Operating Expenses (3) $470M to $510M Operating Income (4) $1.95B to $2.30B Earnings per Diluted Share $17.00 to $20.00 Net Cash Balance (5) $0.7B to $1.2B Capital Expenditures $1.3B to $1.5B Volume Sold 18GW to 20GW

——————————

(1) Expectation of between 2.7 and 3.0 GW of module sales in the first quarter, at a gross margin similar to the full year average, resulting in first quarter Earnings per Diluted Share of between $2.20 and $2.70 (2) Assumes $50 million to $60 million of ramp and underutilization costs and $1.65 billion to $1.7 billion of Section 45X tax credits (3) Assumes $60 million to $70 million of production start-up expense (4) Assumes $110 million to $130 million of production start-up expense, and ramp and underutilization costs, and $1.65 billion to $1.7 billion of Section 45X tax credits (5) Defined as cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities, less expected debt at the end of 2025

The guidance figures presented above are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates, including with respect to certain factors related to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the “IRA”). Among other things, such factors include (i) the total advanced manufacturing production credit available to us under Section 45X of the Internal Revenue Code and (ii) the timing and ability to monetize such credit. Investors are encouraged to listen to the conference call and to review the accompanying materials, which contain more information about First Solar’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, 2025 guidance, and financial outlook.

Conference Call Details

First Solar has scheduled a conference call for today, February 25, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss this announcement. A live webcast of this conference call and accompanying materials are available at investor.firstsolar.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 30 days.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) is America's leading photovoltaic (“PV”) solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at research and development (“R&D”) labs in California and Ohio, the Company's technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

For First Solar Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: demand for our technology; increased research and development investment; new capacity coming online; production and delivery of our modules; anticipated claims under our limited product warranty obligations and any related remediation commitments; our financial guidance for 2025, including future financial results, net sales, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, earnings per diluted share, net cash balance, capital expenditures, expected earnings cadence; volume sold, shipments, bookings, products and our business and financial objectives for 2025; the availability of benefits under certain production linked incentive programs, and the impact of the IRA including the total advanced manufacturing production credit available to us under Section 45X of the Internal Revenue Code. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “believe,” “forecast,” “foresee,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “goal,” “target,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “predict,” “continue,” “contingent” and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events and therefore speak only as of the date of this release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: structural imbalances in global supply and demand for PV solar modules; our competitive position and other key competitive factors; the market for renewable energy, including solar energy; the reduction, elimination, expiration or introduction of government subsidies, policies, and support programs for solar energy projects; the impact of public policies, such as tariffs or other trade remedies imposed on solar cells and modules; the passage of legislation intended to encourage renewable energy investments through tax credits, such as the IRA; the impact of the IRA on our expected results of operations in future periods, which may be affected by technical guidance, regulations, subsequent amendments or interpretations of the law; interest rate fluctuations and both our and our customers’ ability to secure financing; changes in the exchange rates between the functional currencies of our subsidiaries and other currencies in which assets and liabilities are denominated; our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plans; the loss of any of our large customers, or the ability of our customers and counterparties to perform under their contracts with us; our ability to execute on our solar module technology and cost reduction roadmaps; the performance of our solar modules upon installation; our ability to improve the wattage of our solar modules; our ability to incorporate technology improvements into our manufacturing process, including the implementation of our Copper Replacement (“CuRe”) program; the satisfaction of conditions precedent in our sales agreements; our ability to attract new customers and to develop and maintain existing customer and supplier relationships; general economic and business conditions, including those influenced by U.S., international, and geopolitical events; environmental responsibility, including with respect to cadmium telluride (“CdTe”) and other semiconductor materials; claims under our limited warranty obligations; changes in, or the failure to comply with, government regulations and environmental, health, and safety requirements; effects arising from and results of pending litigation; future collection and recycling costs for solar modules covered by our module collection and recycling program or otherwise as required by laws and regulations; supply chain disruptions, including demurrage and detention charges; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to prevent and/or minimize the impact of cybersecurity incidents including breaches or outages of our information systems; our continued investment in research and development; the supply and price of components and raw materials, including CdTe; our ability to construct new production facilities to support new product lines in line with anticipated timing; evolving corporate governance and public disclosure regulations and expectations, including with respect to environmental, social and governance matters; our ability to avoid manufacturing interruptions; our ability to attract and retain key executive officers and associates; the severity and duration of public health threats, and the potential impact on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; and the matters discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,621,376 $ 1,946,994 Marketable securities 171,583 155,495 Accounts receivable trade, net 1,261,049 660,776 Government grants receivable, net 403,759 659,745 Inventories 1,084,384 819,899 Other current assets 546,882 391,900 Total current assets 5,089,033 4,634,809 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,413,683 4,397,285 Deferred tax assets, net 208,808 142,819 Restricted marketable securities 199,136 198,310 Government grants receivable 157,570 152,208 Goodwill 28,335 29,687 Intangible assets, net 54,654 64,511 Inventories 275,372 266,899 Other assets 697,770 478,604 Total assets $ 12,124,361 $ 10,365,132 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 482,190 $ 207,178 Income taxes payable 77,363 22,134 Accrued expenses 508,581 524,829 Current portion of debt 236,424 96,238 Deferred revenue 712,000 413,579 Other current liabilities 60,884 42,200 Total current liabilities 2,077,442 1,306,158 Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability 134,394 135,123 Long-term debt 373,354 464,068 Deferred revenue 1,327,825 1,591,604 Other liabilities 233,769 180,710 Total liabilities 4,146,784 3,677,663 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 107,060,281 and 106,847,475 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 107 107 Additional paid-in capital 2,898,418 2,890,427 Accumulated earnings 5,263,110 3,971,066 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (184,058 ) (174,131 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,977,577 6,687,469 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,124,361 $ 10,365,132

FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net sales $ 1,514,031 $ 887,668 $ 1,158,553 $ 4,206,289 $ 3,318,602 Cost of sales 946,370 442,357 656,520 2,348,425 2,017,923 Gross profit 567,661 445,311 502,033 1,857,864 1,300,679 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 49,582 46,293 57,094 188,262 197,622 Research and development 46,499 50,197 43,862 191,375 152,307 Production start-up 14,811 26,822 9,847 84,492 64,777 Litigation loss — — — 430 35,590 Total operating expenses 110,892 123,312 110,803 464,559 450,296 Gain on sales of businesses, net — — 6,554 1,115 6,883 Operating income 456,769 321,999 397,784 1,394,420 857,266 Foreign currency loss, net (7,311 ) (5,158 ) (9,947 ) (24,976 ) (21,533 ) Interest income 14,666 22,580 23,565 89,090 97,667 Interest expense, net (10,887 ) (9,008 ) (7,068 ) (38,870 ) (12,965 ) Other expense, net (6,891 ) (3,071 ) (27,653 ) (13,326 ) (29,145 ) Income before taxes 446,346 327,342 376,681 1,406,338 891,290 Income tax expense (53,230 ) (14,386 ) (27,442 ) (114,294 ) (60,513 ) Net income $ 393,116 $ 312,956 $ 349,239 $ 1,292,044 $ 830,777 Net income per share: Basic $ 3.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 12.07 $ 7.78 Diluted $ 3.65 $ 2.91 $ 3.25 $ 12.02 $ 7.74 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 107,058 107,049 106,844 107,015 106,795 Diluted 107,595 107,562 107,558 107,525 107,372

FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,292,044 $ 830,777 $ (44,166 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 423,498 307,994 269,724 Impairments and net losses on disposal of long-lived assets 1,360 1,568 63,338 Share-based compensation 28,104 34,219 28,656 Deferred income taxes (54,754 ) (60,813 ) (12,799 ) Gain on sales of businesses, net (1,115 ) (6,883 ) (253,511 ) Liabilities assumed by customers for the sale of systems — — (145,281 ) Gain on debt forgiveness — — (30,201 ) Other, net 11,982 22,062 (1,029 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, trade (505,336 ) (304,183 ) 118,724 Inventories (276,807 ) (205,106 ) 16,693 Government grants receivable 270,300 (659,745 ) — Other assets (311,363 ) (215,707 ) (86,938 ) Income tax receivable and payable 47,421 8,656 43,592 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 268,731 79,328 5,569 Deferred revenue 698 783,207 912,946 Other liabilities 23,236 (13,114 ) (11,948 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,217,999 602,260 873,369 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,526,076 ) (1,386,775 ) (903,605 ) Purchases of marketable securities and restricted marketable securities (2,516,097 ) (3,612,801 ) (3,375,008 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 2,491,857 4,563,890 2,646,787 Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash sold — 7,680 442,302 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (35,739 ) — Other investing activities (12,991 ) (9,046 ) (3,050 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,563,307 ) (472,791 ) (1,192,574 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under debt arrangements, net of issuance costs 258,461 367,983 397,380 Repayment of debt (205,821 ) — (75,896 ) Payments of tax withholdings for restricted shares (20,178 ) (31,130 ) (12,092 ) Contingent consideration payment and other financing activities (7,613 ) — — Net cash provided by financing activities 24,849 336,853 309,392 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (6,387 ) 5,285 47,438 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (326,846 ) 471,607 37,625 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,965,069 1,493,462 1,455,837 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,638,223 $ 1,965,069 $ 1,493,462 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Property, plant, and equipment acquisitions funded by liabilities $ 185,618 $ 249,455 $ 315,961 Proceeds to be received from asset-based government grants $ 171,920 $ 152,208 $ — Acquisitions funded by contingent consideration $ 6,500 $ 18,500 $ —

First Solar Investors

investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media

media@firstsolar.com