First Solar, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Guidance

Business Wire
  • Net sales of $4.2 billion for 2024 and $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter
  • Net income per diluted share of $12.02 for 2024 and $3.65 for the fourth quarter
  • 2024 year-end net cash balance of $1.2 billion
  • 2024 net bookings of 4.4 GW with an average selling price of 30.5 cents per watt, excluding adjusters, India domestic volume, and terminations
  • 2025 net sales guidance of $5.3 billion to $5.8 billion
  • 2025 earnings per diluted share guidance of $17.00 to $20.00
  • 2025 year-end net cash balance guidance of $0.7 billion to $1.2 billion

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.



Net sales for the fourth quarter were $1.5 billion, an increase of $0.6 billion from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily a result of increased module sales in the fourth quarter. Net sales for the full year 2024 were $4.2 billion compared to $3.3 billion in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by a higher volume of modules sold to third parties.

The Company reported fourth quarter net income per diluted share of $3.65 and full year net income per diluted share of $12.02.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities, less debt at the end of the fourth quarter increased to $1.2 billion from $0.7 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily the result of the initial proceeds received from the sale of 2024 Section 45X tax credits and module segment operating cash flows, partially offset by capital expenditures associated with our Alabama and Louisiana facilities.

“In 2024, we continued building the foundations required for our long-term growth strategy,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. “Even as we maintained a highly selective approach to bookings, we expanded manufacturing capacity by commissioning our Alabama facility and progressed construction of our new Louisiana facility, established the infrastructure we anticipate will accelerate innovation with a new R&D center in Ohio, and produced and shipped a historic volume of modules.”

The complete 2025 guidance is as follows:

 

2025 Guidance (1)

Net Sales

$5.3B to $5.8B

Gross Margin (2)

$2.45B to $2.75B

Operating Expenses (3)

$470M to $510M

Operating Income (4)

$1.95B to $2.30B

Earnings per Diluted Share

$17.00 to $20.00

Net Cash Balance (5)

$0.7B to $1.2B

Capital Expenditures

$1.3B to $1.5B

Volume Sold

18GW to 20GW

——————————

(1)

Expectation of between 2.7 and 3.0 GW of module sales in the first quarter, at a gross margin similar to the full year average, resulting in first quarter Earnings per Diluted Share of between $2.20 and $2.70

(2)

Assumes $50 million to $60 million of ramp and underutilization costs and $1.65 billion to $1.7 billion of Section 45X tax credits

(3)

Assumes $60 million to $70 million of production start-up expense

(4)

Assumes $110 million to $130 million of production start-up expense, and ramp and underutilization costs, and $1.65 billion to $1.7 billion of Section 45X tax credits

(5)

Defined as cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities, less expected debt at the end of 2025

The guidance figures presented above are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates, including with respect to certain factors related to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the “IRA”). Among other things, such factors include (i) the total advanced manufacturing production credit available to us under Section 45X of the Internal Revenue Code and (ii) the timing and ability to monetize such credit. Investors are encouraged to listen to the conference call and to review the accompanying materials, which contain more information about First Solar’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, 2025 guidance, and financial outlook.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) is America's leading photovoltaic (“PV”) solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at research and development (“R&D”) labs in California and Ohio, the Company's technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,621,376

 

 

$

1,946,994

 

Marketable securities

 

 

171,583

 

 

 

155,495

 

Accounts receivable trade, net

 

 

1,261,049

 

 

 

660,776

 

Government grants receivable, net

 

 

403,759

 

 

 

659,745

 

Inventories

 

 

1,084,384

 

 

 

819,899

 

Other current assets

 

 

546,882

 

 

 

391,900

 

Total current assets

 

 

5,089,033

 

 

 

4,634,809

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

5,413,683

 

 

 

4,397,285

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

208,808

 

 

 

142,819

 

Restricted marketable securities

 

 

199,136

 

 

 

198,310

 

Government grants receivable

 

 

157,570

 

 

 

152,208

 

Goodwill

 

 

28,335

 

 

 

29,687

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

54,654

 

 

 

64,511

 

Inventories

 

 

275,372

 

 

 

266,899

 

Other assets

 

 

697,770

 

 

 

478,604

 

Total assets

 

$

12,124,361

 

 

$

10,365,132

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

482,190

 

 

$

207,178

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

77,363

 

 

 

22,134

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

508,581

 

 

 

524,829

 

Current portion of debt

 

 

236,424

 

 

 

96,238

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

712,000

 

 

 

413,579

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

60,884

 

 

 

42,200

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

2,077,442

 

 

 

1,306,158

 

Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability

 

 

134,394

 

 

 

135,123

 

Long-term debt

 

 

373,354

 

 

 

464,068

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,327,825

 

 

 

1,591,604

 

Other liabilities

 

 

233,769

 

 

 

180,710

 

Total liabilities

 

 

4,146,784

 

 

 

3,677,663

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 107,060,281 and 106,847,475 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

 

 

107

 

 

 

107

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,898,418

 

 

 

2,890,427

 

Accumulated earnings

 

 

5,263,110

 

 

 

3,971,066

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(184,058

)

 

 

(174,131

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

7,977,577

 

 

 

6,687,469

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

12,124,361

 

 

$

10,365,132

 

 

FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

September 30,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

Net sales

 

$

1,514,031

 

 

$

887,668

 

 

$

1,158,553

 

 

$

4,206,289

 

 

$

3,318,602

 

Cost of sales

 

 

946,370

 

 

 

442,357

 

 

 

656,520

 

 

 

2,348,425

 

 

 

2,017,923

 

Gross profit

 

 

567,661

 

 

 

445,311

 

 

 

502,033

 

 

 

1,857,864

 

 

 

1,300,679

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

49,582

 

 

 

46,293

 

 

 

57,094

 

 

 

188,262

 

 

 

197,622

 

Research and development

 

 

46,499

 

 

 

50,197

 

 

 

43,862

 

 

 

191,375

 

 

 

152,307

 

Production start-up

 

 

14,811

 

 

 

26,822

 

 

 

9,847

 

 

 

84,492

 

 

 

64,777

 

Litigation loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

35,590

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

110,892

 

 

 

123,312

 

 

 

110,803

 

 

 

464,559

 

 

 

450,296

 

Gain on sales of businesses, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,554

 

 

 

1,115

 

 

 

6,883

 

Operating income

 

 

456,769

 

 

 

321,999

 

 

 

397,784

 

 

 

1,394,420

 

 

 

857,266

 

Foreign currency loss, net

 

 

(7,311

)

 

 

(5,158

)

 

 

(9,947

)

 

 

(24,976

)

 

 

(21,533

)

Interest income

 

 

14,666

 

 

 

22,580

 

 

 

23,565

 

 

 

89,090

 

 

 

97,667

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(10,887

)

 

 

(9,008

)

 

 

(7,068

)

 

 

(38,870

)

 

 

(12,965

)

Other expense, net

 

 

(6,891

)

 

 

(3,071

)

 

 

(27,653

)

 

 

(13,326

)

 

 

(29,145

)

Income before taxes

 

 

446,346

 

 

 

327,342

 

 

 

376,681

 

 

 

1,406,338

 

 

 

891,290

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(53,230

)

 

 

(14,386

)

 

 

(27,442

)

 

 

(114,294

)

 

 

(60,513

)

Net income

 

$

393,116

 

 

$

312,956

 

 

$

349,239

 

 

$

1,292,044

 

 

$

830,777

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

3.67

 

 

$

2.92

 

 

$

3.27

 

 

$

12.07

 

 

$

7.78

 

Diluted

 

$

3.65

 

 

$

2.91

 

 

$

3.25

 

 

$

12.02

 

 

$

7.74

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

107,058

 

 

 

107,049

 

 

 

106,844

 

 

 

107,015

 

 

 

106,795

 

Diluted

 

 

107,595

 

 

 

107,562

 

 

 

107,558

 

 

 

107,525

 

 

 

107,372

 

 

FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

1,292,044

 

 

$

830,777

 

 

$

(44,166

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion

 

 

423,498

 

 

 

307,994

 

 

 

269,724

 

Impairments and net losses on disposal of long-lived assets

 

 

1,360

 

 

 

1,568

 

 

 

63,338

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

28,104

 

 

 

34,219

 

 

 

28,656

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(54,754

)

 

 

(60,813

)

 

 

(12,799

)

Gain on sales of businesses, net

 

 

(1,115

)

 

 

(6,883

)

 

 

(253,511

)

Liabilities assumed by customers for the sale of systems

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(145,281

)

Gain on debt forgiveness

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(30,201

)

Other, net

 

 

11,982

 

 

 

22,062

 

 

 

(1,029

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, trade

 

 

(505,336

)

 

 

(304,183

)

 

 

118,724

 

Inventories

 

 

(276,807

)

 

 

(205,106

)

 

 

16,693

 

Government grants receivable

 

 

270,300

 

 

 

(659,745

)

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

(311,363

)

 

 

(215,707

)

 

 

(86,938

)

Income tax receivable and payable

 

 

47,421

 

 

 

8,656

 

 

 

43,592

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

268,731

 

 

 

79,328

 

 

 

5,569

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

698

 

 

 

783,207

 

 

 

912,946

 

Other liabilities

 

 

23,236

 

 

 

(13,114

)

 

 

(11,948

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

1,217,999

 

 

 

602,260

 

 

 

873,369

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(1,526,076

)

 

 

(1,386,775

)

 

 

(903,605

)

Purchases of marketable securities and restricted marketable securities

 

 

(2,516,097

)

 

 

(3,612,801

)

 

 

(3,375,008

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

 

 

2,491,857

 

 

 

4,563,890

 

 

 

2,646,787

 

Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash sold

 

 

 

 

 

7,680

 

 

 

442,302

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(35,739

)

 

 

 

Other investing activities

 

 

(12,991

)

 

 

(9,046

)

 

 

(3,050

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,563,307

)

 

 

(472,791

)

 

 

(1,192,574

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings under debt arrangements, net of issuance costs

 

 

258,461

 

 

 

367,983

 

 

 

397,380

 

Repayment of debt

 

 

(205,821

)

 

 

 

 

 

(75,896

)

Payments of tax withholdings for restricted shares

 

 

(20,178

)

 

 

(31,130

)

 

 

(12,092

)

Contingent consideration payment and other financing activities

 

 

(7,613

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

24,849

 

 

 

336,853

 

 

 

309,392

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

(6,387

)

 

 

5,285

 

 

 

47,438

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

(326,846

)

 

 

471,607

 

 

 

37,625

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of the period

 

 

1,965,069

 

 

 

1,493,462

 

 

 

1,455,837

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of the period

 

$

1,638,223

 

 

$

1,965,069

 

 

$

1,493,462

 

Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant, and equipment acquisitions funded by liabilities

 

$

185,618

 

 

$

249,455

 

 

$

315,961

 

Proceeds to be received from asset-based government grants

 

$

171,920

 

 

$

152,208

 

 

$

 

Acquisitions funded by contingent consideration

 

$

6,500

 

 

$

18,500

 

 

$

 

 


