First Signal Simulator for First Dedicated LEO PNT Satellite Constellation Will Be Demonstrated at 2023 Joint Navigation Conference

Spirent collaborating with Xona Space Systems and Hexagon | NovAtel to show the full arc of low Earth orbit satnav technology, from simulated full constellation to end-user equipment

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spirent will demonstrate the first fully-certified Xona satellite constellation simulator, SimXona, at the 2023 Joint Navigation Conference (JNC), June 12-15, 2023, in San Diego, CA. Organized by the Institute of Navigation, JNC is the largest U.S. military positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) conference, with government, defense, and industry participation.

Spirent, the leading global provider of test and assurance solutions, developed SimXona to generate Xona Space Systems’ low Earth orbit (LEO) small satellite signals which are the foundation of Xona PULSAR™, the emergent first commercial LEO PNT service.

To track the simulated signals and show a complete emulation-to-end-user experience, Spirent and Xona are collaborating with Hexagon | NovAtel, a global leader in PNT, which is developing the first Xona-enabled receivers. As part of the JNC technical program, Spirent, Xona, and NovAtel will share initial test results on Thursday, June 15, in a joint technical presentation: “Testing of LEO PNT for Resilience in GNSS Contested Environments.” The presentation will highlight the impressive results of Xona signal resilience in the presence of RF jamming.

“The Xona PULSAR ecosystem will roll out in an ambitious phased approach,” stated Tyler Reid, Xona co-founder & chief technology officer. “Thanks to our valued partners, Spirent and NovAtel, Xona signals are available to all now without waiting for the full constellation.”

“NovAtel’s commitment to assured PNT is emphasized by our early research to support Xona’s signals,” said Sandy Kennedy, vice president of innovation at Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division. “Being able to track the simulated PULSAR signals is a great demonstration of NovAtel’s expertise in signal processing and our commitment to the future of alternative PNT.”

“We are pleased to announce our ground-breaking first,” said Jeff Martin, vice president of sales at Spirent Federal. “Spirent’s flexible, software-defined architecture, combined with our years of experience in facilitating new signals and new systems, has enabled us to provide a first-to-market solution for the PNT industry yet again.”

Visit the Spirent booth, #300, at JNC to see a live demonstration of SimXona, or contact Spirent to request a meeting at JNC.

About Hexagon | NovAtel

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

NovAtel, part of Hexagon, is a global technology leader, pioneering end-to-end solutions for assured positioning for land, sea, and air. NovAtel designs, manufactures and sells high precision positioning technology developed for efficient and rapid integration. Its solutions are empowering intelligent positioning ecosystems in vital industries that depend on the ability to tackle the most complex challenges in the most demanding environments. Learn more at novatel.com.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

About Xona Space Systems, Inc.

Xona Space Systems is developing the first ever independent high-performance satellite navigation and timing system designed to meet the needs of intelligent systems. Delivered via a secure, high-power signal from Xona’s low Earth orbit satellites, the patent-pending PULSAR™ service aims to enable the next wave of connected technology. Learn more at www.xonaspace.com or follow Xona Space Systems on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly-owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America with value-added features and ongoing customer support. Learn more at spirentfederal.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

